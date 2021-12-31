$!Finding the funk in Funko

More than just toys, Funkos are a lifestyle.

As he brought us around the Sheldonet store in Mid Valley, 40-year-old Cheah Yew Hoong’s excitement could not be contained, even behind his face mask. “I love Harry Potter,” he exclaimed. The founder of the only physical Funko Pop store in Malaysia also dropped a surprising tidbit. “I’m a scientist. I hold a masters and PhD in biochemistry from UKM and I own a biochemical company,” he said, chuckling. The self-professed Liverpool fan began collecting figurines of football players at the age of 18, and his love of the hobby only grew from there. “I like the cute looking ones – big head, small body – but I was eventually more exposed to other types of figurines”. When he discovered Funkos, his collecting fever only grew stronger. He wanted to share the joy of the hobby with others, and decided to get into the business, making it his secondary job. Today, Cheah has every single Funko model ever produced – more than 10,000 units and counting. Funko started off producing bobblehead figurines of basketball players, and it wasn’t until around 2010 that the company started creating the Funko Pop figures that we know and love today. More product lines were soon added to their range. “Funko is the principal and they hold around 400-500 licenses now. Currently, you can see over 60,000 collectible characters from movies and TV series,” Cheah said. With factories in China and Vietnam, the US-based company encountered some quality control issues. Customers sometimes complained about the difference in materials of certain boxes or figurines, and questioned the authenticity of their purchase. “People tried to compare [Funkos sold locally] with items from the US. However, the difference was because the products were actually manufactured by different factories. That was a big problem during our infancy stage,” shared Cheah. “Funko’s quality control has since improved and such problems are now rare. To mitigate the risk however, I now purchase extra boxes just for exchange purposes.”

Baby steps “We started with distribution – department stores, toy stores, and standalone stores. The restriction was that they only gave us a small area to display the Funkos. My principal eventually suggested that I should have my own store,” Cheah said. This was because the display areas were no longer sufficient for the range of products they had. He shared: “That was what prompted me to start a retail store. I didn’t have much experience in retail at the time, but somehow, I came across this lot on the mezzanine floor in Mid Valley. “This is sort of a benchmark store for us, and we are looking at opening another store in LaLaport, Bukit Bintang sometime in 2022.” Ever growing When asked where he sees the business going in 20 years, Cheah said Funko has become a huge toy player globally and that contrary to following market trends, the company creates them. “I think the common size Funkos will always be there, but they will likely come up with even bigger sizes or different lines.” On top of lines designed for the mass market, there are also unique collectible items, such as Funko Soda vinyl cans. There are also music albums with laser discs that come as a collectible box. The news made us squirm uncomfortably at the thought of Funkos that we never knew we wanted until now. The list of objets d’art is endless, but that’s how it keeps people coming back. “You don’t need to paint your walls. Just decorate it with Funkos,” Cheah suggested.