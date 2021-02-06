Finding the right gift for Chinese New Year and Valentine’s Day

This article first appeared in theSun Buzz CNY x Valentine’s Day edition HERE This festive season, let fortune smile upon you and the ones you love. If you’re still seeking that perfect last-minute festive gift, or want to treat the ones you love with something new, why not search through our list to find something memorable to convey your affections and well-wishes for the coming year ahead? The act of gifting is important in Chinese culture because it’s a way to show respect to the elders. It’s also largely as a way to foster and maintain close relationships with family and friends. If you want to surprise your loved ones with a gift, here are some gifting ideas to start with. CHINESE NEW YEAR GIFTS For the foodies...

Food is the love language of many Malaysians so gifting a box of yummy treats to friends and family is a good bet. During this time of the year, there are many beautifully packaged treat boxes with food such as bak kwa, pineapple tarts, honeycomb biscuits and assorted nuts and dried fruits inside. You can even get a box or two for yourself! For the tea lovers...

Chinese people have been drinking tea for health and wellness for centuries. Drinking tea can help with digestion, reduce the risk of heart attack and give drinkers a healthy boost of antioxidants which is good for the body. As such, the act of gifting someone a box of tea is a way to wish them good health.

Divinely Chai’s Proxperitea

Divinely Chai’s limited edition Proxperitea is made out of dried mandarin orange peel, masala spice and their very own ginger mix. The drink can be paired with delicious Chinese New Year cookies! Check out the selection of teas here For candle collectors...



Tikta Candles’s Wax Burners and Wax Melts set

Scented candles and wax melts are some of the easy ways to scent the home and to give yourself an aromatherapy. Each of the candles and wax melts from Tikta Candles is lovingly hand-poured in Langkawi and specially curated to help with specific needs such as for relaxation or to improve the quality of sleep. It’s also made from a blend of soy, palm and beeswax for a long-lasting burn, produce less soot and throw scents better. Check out the selection of candles, wax melts and perfumes here For the bookworms...

A book is a gift that can be read over and over again, and the bookworm you’re gifting it too will love you for it. You can help the bookworm grow their collection of books by local authors by gifting them The Baba of Melaka by Tan Chee-Beng. It’s a comprehensive book about the Chinese Peranakan culture and identity in Melaka, Malaysia which will also tickle the fancy of any history buffs you know. For plant lovers...

Plant lovers will openly welcome a gift of any potted plant. Since it’s Chinese New Year, you can gift them a pot of lucky bamboo. The lucky bamboos are thought to increase good feng shui, prosperity and all-round good wishes for the household. These lucky bamboo plants are also often arranged into beautiful, twisty shapes and make good home décor. For the elderly...

Bird’s nest is believed to help boost the immune system, maintain a youthful complexion and help speed up recovery from illnesses. All of these health benefits combined make bird’s nest a good gift to give to the elderly. Bird’s nest is also easy for the elderly to consume and digest. For all ages... A box of mandarin oranges is a delicious and refreshing way to up our intake of vitamin C to boost our immune system. Gifting someone a box of mandarin oranges is also a way to wish someone prosperity and happiness. For the whole family to share... These days ordering desserts such as cakes can be easily done online. Get the family a delicious dessert to enjoy together after sitting down for a good reunion dinner. Sitting down to enjoy food as a family is an enjoyable way to bond and spend time with family members. VALENTINE’S DAY GIFTS While many couples do not celebrate Valentine’s Day, there’s still no harm with surprising each other with a gift. In order to move away from the superficial connotations of Valentine’s Day, get your loved one a gift that’s functional or something that both of you get to enjoy together. Here is a list of gifts you can gift this year! Watches Gifting each other a watch, whether it’s identical or not, is a great way to celebrate the time you have spent together today and forevermore. A watch is also a fashionable accessory that you can wear daily and might even help spruce up your look. If regular dress watches aren’t what they’re into, getting them a smartwatch is much more versatile due to its in-built many functions such as fitness tracking apps. Upgraded smartphone Upgrading the smartphone of your loved one comes with several benefits. Couples with smartphones that are equipped with better cameras can take high-quality pictures of their time together. Taking lots of pictures help create and immortalise the good memories made together. Bouquet of flowers

Start the day right by surprising your loved ones with a bouquet of flowers. With the availability of flower delivery services, surprising loved ones with a special bouquet is made even easier. Just head to a flower delivery website to order a bouquet and have it delivered right to your doorstep. You can even have it delivered to their workplace. Wireless earbuds For the music lover in your life, it’s time to get them wireless earbuds. With wireless earbuds, they’ll be free from the mess and tangles of earphone wires or the need to lug a bulky headphone around. Perfume

They may be eyeing a perfume they want to get for some time now and it’s time to make your move if they haven’t got it for themselves. Instead of getting tied down to one scent, getting them a set of mini fragrances is a fun option too because it provides the freedom to change up the scents as they wish. Pampering kit A self-pampering kit can contain several items such as bath essentials, home spa products or facial products. If you can’t find a curated set, you can easily create and package your own as a Valentine’s Day gift to your partner. A gift set that’s uniquely curated by you will definitely be much more appreciated for a long time. Jewellery and accessories

Both men and women love jewellery and accessories. However, getting these items as gifts can be tricky as well. To be safe, get them a piece of jewellery or an accessory that can help enhance their outfits. Makeup

The ladies will love receiving makeup products as gifts. Gifting makeup products is already a bonus because it’s always packaged nicely and it’ll be something they’ll use for a long time. Keep a lookout for the limited edition releases of their favourite products as well. Grooming kit

Men want to look good and pamper themselves too. Get them a grooming kit to help them maintain their beards so they can look good for themselves and you. Nail wraps

By @emmezingnails