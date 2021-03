Their first EP titled IDENTITY : First Sight debuted on October 5th, 2020 with the lead single Twilight.

Being one of the many K-pop groups to debut last year, WEi certainly has a unique story to tell. Previously debuting as OUIBOYS under OUI Entertainment, WEi is comprised of Daehyeon, Donghan, Yongha, Yohan, Seokhwa, and Junseo.

With amazing stories behind each member, they have amassed a loyal fandom collectively known as RUi. Since “WE” is the 17th of 28 constellations, the fandom is named after “RU” after the 16th constellation. The name symbolises that RUi will always illuminate the way for WEi.

Thanks to their ‘guiding light’, RUi will be hearing more music from their idols sooner than they think.

As it happens, BUZZ had an exclusive chat with WEi ahead of the debut of their second EP titled IDENTITY: Challenge on February 24th, 2021 with the lead single titled ‘All Or Nothing (Prod. JANG DAE HYEON)’.

Here is what WEi has to share with their Malaysian fans!

BUZZ: What does the name of the group ‘WEi’ stand for?

WEi: It means we are “one”. We are going to do our own music.

BUZZ: What can fans expect from the first single ‘All Or Nothing (Prod. JANG DAE HYEON)’ from the new mini-album?

WEi: The song is a hybrid trap genre song that uses oriental scales, with dynamic rap and vocals in harmony. It is a song that is harmonized with lyrics that contain WEi's confidence and the willingness to take on challenges.

BUZZ: The group members also wrote some songs for the mini album. What’s the songwriting process like and where do you get the inspiration from?

WEi: We draw our inspiration from our fans and the type of music they want from us.

BUZZ: What can fans expect in the group’s comeback in February 2021?

JANG DAE HYEON: WEi is not afraid to move forward, and we are capable of pulling off sexy and powerful performances.

KIM DONG HAN: WEi’s intensity

YOO YONG HA: WEi’s powerful performance

KIM YO HAN: WEi’s new image and challenges!

KANG SEOK HWA: In our new album, please look forward to seeing us take one more step forward to having more confidence and facing new challenges.

KIM JUN SEO: A better version of WEi.

BUZZ: Can you tell us about the music direction the group is taking?

JANG DAE HYEON: I think we're on our way to find WEi’s music direction with this new release.

KIM DONG HAN: I think we're still trying to find the direction.

YOO YONG HA: I want us to be a group that embraces all musical styles ... like a sponge that absorbs everything.

KIM YO HAN: We're looking for our own musical identity...the music of WEi.

KANG SEOK HWA: We’re still in the process of finding it, but I hope to have our own unique and distinct music flair soon and do music that is loved by many people.

KIM JUN SEO: Daehyeon is composing our songs. Throughout this, I think we’ll be able to show more artistic side of us. I love you, Daehyeon.

BUZZ: What's the next step for WEi?

JANG DAE HYEON: We will show you us overcoming challenges and becoming more mature.

KIM DONG HAN: I'd like for us to be able to meet our fans ‘RUi’ more often.

YOO YONG HA: I am not sure but we will work hard to repay the fans for their support and expectation they have on us.

KIM YO HAN: I hope we are able to show our fans that we are continuously moving forward, challenging ourselves and becoming more mature in the process.

KANG SEOK HWA: After COVID-19 ends, we hope to travel and perform for our fans from around the world, something we have not done since our debut.

KIM JUN SEO: We will continue to move forward, to improve and placing our love and trust in RUi from around the world who support us.

BUZZ: Do you have a message to your Malaysian fans/ RUi?

JANG DAE HYEON: Thank you so much for silently cheering us from behind. when things are getting better, I want to go to see RUi in Malaysia soon. I love you.

KIM DONG HAN: I can’t wait to meet you soon.

YOO YONG HA: RUi in Malaysia, I love you so much. Please wait for me, I'll be there. I love you.

KIM YO HAN: As soon as this COVID-19 ends, we will be there for ‘RUi’. Always thank you and love you.

KANG SEOK HWA: Our ‘RUi’ in Malaysia! We can't see each other even if we miss you now, but we'll be able to cheer for each other with a smile soon! Wait for us, please.

KIM JUN SEO: To our ‘RUi’ in Malaysia! Please wait a little while until we can meet. I love you!