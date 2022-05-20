Gems from the past

Five nostalgic games every Malaysian millennial grew up playing

ISN’T IT funny how our childhood still follows us around? No matter how old we get, we often find ourselves revisiting our early life experiences. And most times, many of us feel warm and fuzzy whenever we walk down memory lane – recalling the little bits that made up our childhoods. However, these little trips into the past often occur due to a few factors. One cause, for example, is when one happens to come across the toys and games of their childhood. And for most Malaysian millennials, it is the sight of our beloved traditional games. From the classic Batu Seremban to the invigorating Pepsi Cola 1,2,3, here is a list of classic local games that many Malaysians (especially millennials) would remember! Congkak Named after the old Malay phrase that means “mental calculation”, congkak is a simple game of logic. Basically, two players would share a wooden board with seven holes on each side and large holes on both ends. The two rows of seven holes are called “houses” in the “village” (kampung) and the last two large holes serve as “storehouses”. Seeds will be placed in each hole and redistributed according to the rules of the game. To win, players are required to obtain as many seeds in their storehouse as possible. Since the game heavily operates on mental calculation, players are encouraged to plan their steps. In fact, those who do have a high probability of winning the competition.

Batu Seremban Also referred to as ‘five stones’ in English, Batu Seremban is the ideal game for you if you want to see how good your coordination is. The game – which is typically played with five small bean bags – involves throwing increasing numbers of the bags up in the air and catching them before they land on the floor. The game’s intensity heavily depends on the user’s chosen variations and stages of the game. While some version has seven stages, others require players to go through 10 stages to be crowned the winner. And though the game originally had real stones, the stones were eventually replaced by bean bags, as many mothers feared for their kids’ safety during the game.

Ceper Ceper, dare I say, is not only fun but also environmentally-friendly. All you need is five recycled steel bottle caps to start! How to play? Well, it is actually pretty simple! First, you will need to determine who starts first by placing all five bottle caps on your hand. Once you do, throw them in the air and try to catch as many as you can. Then lob again to catch them. The highest among the group will have the chance to go first. The second part of the game proceeds with spinning the caps in the air. To increase your chance of winning, make sure they do not overlap. After they hit the ground, take a cap and wait for your opponent to decide which cap you should shoot. Once they do, take your time as it will require your full attention. After all, your chance of winning depends on how many caps you can shoot!

Pepsi Cola 1,2,3 A personal favourite of mine, Pepsi Cola 1,2,3 is a highly competitive game that requires its contestants to be a bit aggressive. Having said that, the competition first begins lightly with the players gathering in a circle and each being assigned a number. After receiving their numbers, players shout ‘Pepsi Cola 1,2,3” before jumping back as far as possible. And here is where things get rough. To proceed, players will have to step on each other’s shoes in sequence. The last one standing is the champion. If you do not wish to have a dirty footprint on your shoe, it is best to avoid this game at all costs!