Who knew that the perfect soothing balm for current times is just a simple dramatic reading by George Clooney?

Due to the pandemic, W magazine held its virtual celebration of its Best Performances issue this year. As part of the online celebration, actor George Clooney performed a dramatic reading of BTS’s Dynamite with some humour thrown in.

The video starts with Clooney hilariously introducing himself as Brad Pitt before reading the English lyrics of the song with cadence.

In other BTS-related news, a German radio station DJ recently had to apologise for comparing the Kpop band BTS to the Covid-19 virus. The DJ at Bayern3 named Matthias Matuschik added that he hoped a vaccine will be available soon.

The remarks were called out for being racist especially when it is uttered during a time when there’s an increase in hate crimes against Asians. Although the radio station released an apology on the DJ’s behalf, it was called out for being insincere.

In the first apology statement, Bayern3 stated that the DJ had “overshot the mark in his choice of words in an attempt to present his opinion in an ironically exaggerated manner and with exaggeratedly feigned excitement.”

They were forced to apologise for the second time. “The words he used to talk about the band BTS is not acceptable. And both he and we at Bayern 3 know that it is not enough if you actually mean things differently. If statements are seen as offensive or racist by many people, then they are too.”