Get your CNY snacks from these local businesses

With Chinese New Year around the corner, it's a good time as any to help out local businesses as much as we can. Getting ready for Chinese New Year celebrations at home will be a breeze with help from these local shops! Whether you are seeking yee sang or your favourite traditional cookies, here are some options for you to choose while supporting these hardworking fellow Malaysians. 1. Hon Foong Sdn Bhd

This family-run grocery shop has been supplying yee sang ingredients to restaurants for more than 20 years. In recent years, they have been selling pre-packed yee sang ingredients (for either to 10 pax) directly to consumers. Each set contains slices of white ginger, red ginger, pickled leak, papaya, red and green yam and Chinese cucumber, as well as plum sauce, ground peanut and sesame and Bo Cui crackers. There is also pepper powder and five-spice powder for those intending to add their own salmon slices when serving. To make it even more delicious, you may add pomelo, or slices of fresh cucumber slice, pear and jicama (yam bean). Call Miss Ho at 03-9221 4394 to place your order, or send a message via Google: https://g.co/kgs/hTQAe7 2. Soul Good

Soulgood’s mission is to make healthy versions of our favourite snacks so that we can enjoy eating them without feeling guilty. This year, its Prosperity Niu Year Cookie Set includes Signature Brown Butter Choc Chunks Cookies, Earl Grey Choc Walnut Cookies, Organic Oatmeal Cookies and Roasted Salted Almonds. Each biscuit is individually sealed in festive wrappers to ensure freshness and hygiene.

In particular, cheesecake lovers will want to feast on the Golden Brulee Bluecheese Cake. Made from crème cheese, blue cheese and digestive biscuits, the exquisite cake is a must-have for dessert. Facebook: Soul Good PM Instagram: @soulgood.16 3. Kapit Montel

Kuih kapit is one of the favourite staple snacks in the house during Chinese New Year celebrations. Kapit Montel manages to upgrade this already popular snack by stuffing its kuih kapit with the yummiest fillings imaginable. Some of the flavours available include peanut butter, chocolate, matcha and OreoNut which can be topped with sugar sprinkles, sunflower seeds or pumpkin seeds. Facebook: Kapit Montel 4. JL Kinda Bakes

If you’re hungering for a different flavour this festive season, why not have some kimchi to go with your Chinese New Year meals? Check out this delicious kimchi, which is specially homemade by Jia Ling of JL Kinda Bakes. Made with fresh vegetables, the kimchi can be added to a variety of food such as Korean soups, stews, savoury kimchi pancake and ramyeon. PM Instagram: @jlkindabakes 5. Homemade CNY cookies by Benny