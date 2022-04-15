Getting ready for Raya

NOW halfway into Ramadhan, Muslims are nearing the end of their month-long fasting period, which will usher in the Hari Raya festivities. Like the cultural and religious festivities of other Malaysians, Muslims in the country are known for bringing their A-game during Hari Raya, a season marked with colourful clothing, firecrackers, and food. BUZZ has compiled some decorative items that can liven up your home for the remainder of the Ramadhan season after Iftar (the breaking of the fast) and for Hari Raya next month. Food tray with insect protection The tray protects food items from insects. Perfect for keeping food safe while waiting for the arrival of Iftar to buka puasa. Most of the trays found online are made from wood, so that they are durable for a long time, compared to if they were made with glass. This particular version is made from high quality bamboo.

Tiered serving stand These serving stand variants are not only more functional than regular serving stands, they also exude a certain aura of “pedigree” and poshness, without necessarily breaking the wallet. Why serve up homecooked or bazaar-bought bite-sized snacks in boring plates, when a better entrance is, well, better? Try to find tiered serving stands that are sturdy, as can easily last beyond Hari Raya as a mainstay on the dinner table. Jar with tap Eliminating the need for passing around actual jugs, a jars with a tap can lift the party without actually moving from where it is placed, allowing Iftar guests to easily refill their glasses with thirst quenchers after a long day of fasting.

Ramadan lantern For those that prefer more “darker” settings and ambience during the Ramadan period, these miniature lanterns really add to the overall mood for a quiet post-meal conversation, and they only require a few batteries to do it. Table runner For tables, table runners are a must, and these add a strong element of Islamic art to the table. Look for table runners that are 100% linen, as they neither shrink nor fade, and are easy to clean. Perfect for both Iftar and Hari Raya parties.