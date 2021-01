The pandemic may still be in full swing, but that’s not going to stop us from working on our self-development. It’s helpful to look at the year 2021 as an opportunity to be better, and to do better after a year of derailed plans.

To help everyone get on track, here is a list of good habits that will help better ourselves for the years to come:

1. Have a good financial plan

Maintaining healthy finances is important for everyone. For some of us, the pandemic has tested the strength of our personal finances, and it’s not all good news. It’s time to sit down and have a proper financial plan, because it’s not enough just to save money. With a good financial plan, we can keep track of our savings, and make sure we don’t veer off course.

2. Pick up a non-fiction book

Reading at least one non-fiction book per year is important, because it can offer insights and you get to learn some real-life lessons from others. For example, biographies of notable people could contain important information you can use in your self-development and self-improvement journey to better yourself, while travelogues can open your eyes to the culture of another place.

3. Read a fiction book

Reading fiction books can help you get in touch with your creative side. Not many people realise that one can learn many things from reading fiction. Other than providing a way to escape into an imaginary world, books in the sci-fi and fantasy genres actually reveal a lot about life and human behaviour.

4. Pick up a new hobby

Engaging in a new activity helps keep the mind active, which can help fight and prevent memory loss. A fun way to get started is to pick up a new hobby. While you work to improve your hobby skills, you’ll also learn something about yourself, such as whether you’re able to persevere when you hit a wall. You will gain a new skill and may also make new friends.

5. Tell yourself positive messages

Before going to bed, it’s good to spend a few minutes reminding yourself about your positive qualities, and repeating some words of affirmation. This can help you maintain good mental health and facilitate better sleep, so that you’ll wake up feeling positive. These daily words of affirmation can help break negative thought patterns and manage anxiety.

6. Work on your personal goals after work

Sometimes we feel unfulfilled doing the same thing day in and day out. If you want to get out of this loop, perhaps it’s time to work on your personal goals. It could be a side project that has been in your mind for a long time. Even if it doesn’t work out, at least you know you tried and gave your best.

7. Call your parents

As we grow older, so do our parents. Remember to give them a call at least once a week, or whenever you can if you have a busy work schedule. It’s nice to check in on them and have a chat to see how they are doing. Granted, not everyone has good family ties. They can still check in on close friends or show support for friends who are having a hard time.

8. Get moving daily

If you’re feeling unmotivated to set any fitness goals, you can stay active with a short workout a few days a week or daily. There are many simple activities to choose from such as going for a walk, skipping ropes, rollerskating or walking your pets. As long as you’re moving, you’re in good hands.

9. Learn to budget well

The year 2020 really made a lot of us rethink our spending habits. In this new year, we have to keep budgeting well. Even if the pandemic is eradicated, we definitely do not want to be in the same boat again. Saving our money smartly today might save us on a rainy day later.

10. Spruce up the home

At the end of the day, everyone returns home so why not make home a sanctuary? Look for home décor pieces that will spark your joy. From beautiful pictures to a good quality bed, all of these help make home a beautiful and restful place, and in turn positively affect your mental wellbeing too.

