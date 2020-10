While the pandemic is a real-life horror movie of its own, there’s nothing stopping us from escaping from the troubles of the world and having a horrific fun watching Halloween-themed movies at home. The list below covers supernatural horror to family-friendly picks that’ll either make you cover your eyes or laugh out loud. The Haunting of Bly Manor

Based on the book The Turn of the Screw by Henry James, The Haunting of Bly Manor follows Danielle Clayton (Victoria Pedretti) who manages to secure a job caring for two young siblings. Unknown to her, the Bly Manor has its own dark secrets and she feels as if she’s losing her mind bit by bit. By the time she realizes the darkness in the house, it will take all of her to protect the children. The Witches

Based on Roald Dahl’s novel of the same name, The Witches starring Anne Hathaway, Octavia Spencer and Stanley Tucci is a dark fantasy comedy set in 1968 Alabama. The story begins when an orphaned Charlie Hansen stumbles upon a conference of witches at a hotel he’s staying at with his grandmother, Agatha. He gets transformed into a mouse by the Grand High Witch when he discovers the plan to turn all children into vermin. In his mouse form, Charlie must summon the best forces he can to protect everyone. The Craft: Legacy

The sequel to the 1996 film follows four young witches who get more than they bargained for with their newfound powers and sisterhood. Based on the trailer, the film pays homage to the first film although it might not be as dark as its predecessor. While the new witch coven stars young and new faces, viewers will recognize the familiar faces of Michelle Monaghan and David Duchovny. Host

Host is a found footage film relevant to our times. With almost the whole world in a lockdown, we’ve all resorted to video calls to keep contact. A group of friends gathered on Zoom to hold a fun little séance only to accidentally awaken something horrific. With no means of fighting back, they watch in horror as their friends get murdered by an unseen force one by one. Hubie Halloween

If you’re not looking for scares this Halloween, Hubie Halloween is a silly fun watch with a star-studded cast. The film follows a delicatessen worker, Hubie Dubois (Adam Sandler), who loves Halloween very much and vows to protect the people of Salem, Massachusetts every year on that special day. His moment of truth arrives when danger truly comes to wreak havoc in his beloved town. A Babysitter’s Guide to Monster Hunting

Looking after a child can be challenging enough but it gets harder with monsters in the mix. The story follows babysitter Kelly Ferguson who finds out that the child in her care has been kidnapped by the Boogeyman. She is then introduced to the secret society of babysitters who hunt these monsters. She has no choice but to fight back. The Babysitter: Killer Queen