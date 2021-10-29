Hauntingly beautiful

In the spirit of All Hallows’ Eve, BUZZ takes a look at some of the most haunted locations in the world

SERVING as a time capsule, these locations have gained a reputation for supernatural sightings. While these places may be popular tourist destinations, the dark history and secrets behind these establishments is often buried deep down. Some are haunted by tortured souls of the dead, while others have been abandoned as a result of the uncanny beings residing in them. 99 Door Mansion, Penang

Built by the Ramsdens, a rich British colonial family who lived here in the 1800s, this mansion was once known as Caledonia House before the name was changed to 99 Door Mansion due to its unusual arrangement of five to six doors that were fitted into each room. In fact, the house was designed to have ten rooms and a total of 90 doors. Home owner John St Maur Ramsden was mysteriously murdered in the mansion, shot twice in the back of his head while walking up the staircase. Visitors claim to hear growling noises and the sound of ritual drums, while some were even possessed. Some have said that the 100th door appears as a gateway to the spirit world, and allows evil entities to enter our world every day at midnight. The Lizzie Borden House, Massachusetts

A Sunday school teacher, Lizzie Borden became infamous after she was accused of brutally murdering her father and stepmother with an axe in 1892. Her father Andrew Borden was found on the living room coach with his face nearly split in two, while her stepmother Abby Borden was found upstairs in a pool of blood. It was revealed that Abby had been struck 19 times with a hatchet, whereas Andrew 11 times with the same weapon. Ghost hunters claim that the house is haunted by Abby, Andrew, Lizzie and their neighbour next door – a mother who murdered both her children. Some report hearing creaking noises, footsteps and children’s laughter, seeing a ghostly face on a wall in the basement and a Lady in Red. The Borden house now operates as a bed and breakfast as well as a museum. Island of the Dolls (Isla de las Mucenas), Mexico

This eerie island is a hot spot for tourists. Legend has it that Don Julian Santana Barrera found the body of a drowned girl in the river where his home was located. A doll was found floating in the same river not long afterwards. In memory of the little girl, Barrera took the doll and hung it on a tree. He then started hanging more dolls to calm the girl’s spirit. His close friends revealed that Barrera believed the dolls were possessed. In 2001, Barrera drowned himself in the same river. Locals believe that his spirit had joined those of others who also drowned in the river, and that the island is now cursed. More dolls have since been hung up by tourists. Aokigahara (The Suicide Forest), Japan

The history behind its name is linked to a tale where Aokigahara was once a place where people practiced Ubasute. Ubasute was the act of taking an elderly or sick relative to a secluded area and leaving them to die. Unfortunately, this deep forest has since become a place for people who are considering suicide. In 2003, the bodies of 105 suicide victims were discovered. Japanese psychics believe that the mournful spirits or yurei (those abandoned by Ubasute) are attached to the trees. Legends claim these souls are vengeful and are devoted to torturing visitors and enticing those who are sad. Oiran Buchi Bridge, Japan

Besides The Suicide Forest, the Oiran Buchi Bridge is also one of the most haunted places in Japan. Legends said the area had gold mines that were run by the Takeda Clan who kept high-ranking prostitutes. After losing a battle, they did not want the location of the mine to fall into their enemies’ hands. They lined up a total of 55 prostitutes on the bridge and chopped the ropes, intending to silence them. The women fell to their deaths, and it is said that their vengeful screams can be heard to this day. Locals believe that this area is haunted as the highway outside the bridge has been a hotspot for various deadly accidents. Leap Castle, Ireland

Built by the O’Bannon family in the 15th century, this castle is also known as the Bloody Castle due to its violent history. A family named O’Carroll then took over the castle and were said to be a ruthless clan. According to one tale, various monstrous incidents took place within the walls of the castle during the O’Carroll’s possession. Problems start to surface when the family leader passed away and his two sons, Thaddeus and Teige, started fighting for power. Their feud ended with Teige barging into a room, now known as the bloody chapel, and driving his sword through Thaddeus, who was preaching to his family members. The dark histories behind the castle have led to numerous reports of supernatural sightings. Thaddeus’s spirit is said to roaming around the bloody chapel and several of the rooms. Casa Loma, Toronto

This popular tourist destination is located at the peak of Davenport Hill in the middle of a modern city, Toronto. Although the architecture is breathtaking, Casa Loma holds various secrets. Financier Sir Henry Pellatt was the ‘king’ of the palace and built the mansion with 98 rooms, 30 bathrooms and 25 fireplaces. Tourists have reported seeing The White Lady, who was believed to be a maid who worked at the mansion in the early 1900s. The spirits of Sir Henry and his wife, Lady Pellatt, have also been seen roaming around. Its haunting reputation stemmed from the dissatisfied spirits of the owners who were forced to evacuate the mansion due to monetary reasons. Predjama Castle, Slovenia

This beautiful castle was constructed inside a cave in the midst of a towering cliff, Predjama. When Erasmus of Lueg, Slovenia’s own Robin Hood, resided in the castle in the 15th century, he built hidden passageways throughout it. However, during a siege battle with the Habsburgs, one of his servants was bribed to betray his leader. Erasmus was killed in the castle, and is said to still haunt it. Tao Dan Park, Vietnam

Tao Dan Park may resemble paradise with lush greens surrounding the 10-hectare land, however, it is said to be one of the most haunted places in the world. It is rumoured that a spirit of a young man roams around in search of his long lost lover. Legends say that the couple were enjoying a picnic about 10 years ago, when they were attacked. While the woman escaped, the man was killed. Despite such rumours, the managers of the park have said that the harrowing incident never happened. However, according to an article in Cong An newspaper, a murder did take place in 1989 where a young man named Tuan was killed and robbed of his motorcycle. However, locals claim they have never witnessed anything strange in the park, and believe that these tales only exist to attract tourists. Lawang Sewu, Indonesia