House Of M ...

Marvel is set to expand its cinematic universe with these upcoming projects

AT THIS point, there is no limit to where Marvel can go. Since it passed its phase one, the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) has continuously expanded every year. In fact, the movie franchise welcomes a new superhero every year. And this year will be no exception. Marvel has big plans for 2022 as they are ready to usher in the second year of MCU’s phase four. While 2021 saw great adventures from Black Widow and Spider-man, this year will follow up with twice the chaos and even mark new debuts of superheroes. So, without further ado, here is the rundown for six upcoming Marvel properties that are slated for release this year! Moon Knight Oscar Isaac first made his debut in the MCU back in 2016 as the villainous mutant En Sabah Nur/Apocalypse in X-Men: Apocalypse. Although the film was a smash hit at the box office, the actor received backlash for his portrayal of Apocalypse.

But do not feel too bad for Isaac as he is getting a second chance to redeem himself in the upcoming Moon Knight, playing Marc Spector, an adventurer who is brought back to life by a Moon God. Unfortunately for him, he suffers from dissociating identity disorder as a result. The multiple identities who inhabit him are distinct characters meant to embody the Moon God, Khonshu. Actor Ethan Hawke will star alongside Isaac as the villain of the show. How it will fit into MCU: Given the character’s abilities, Moon Knight may be fighting alongside Dr Strange in future projects. His abilities will definitely be of use to Strange in solving his multiversal missions. And also considering his age, Moon Knight might introduce us to even more ancient beings like werewolves, vampires and Arthurian legends. Release date: March 30 Release: On Disney Plus Starring: Oscar Isaac, Ethan Hawke, Gaspard Ulliel, F. Murray Abraham, May Calamawy, and Lucy Thackeray.

Morbius No good ever comes out from scientific self-experimentation! Take Marvel’s original vampire, Morbius for instance. Originally known as Doctor Michael Morbius, he was desperate to cure himself of a rare blood disease. Although he successfully discovers an antidote, he soon suffers from certain side effects. Not only is he physically stronger, but he also develops other abilities like regeneration, super speed, super senses – and flight. But things go south when he learns of his craving for human blood! Will he overcome his thirst for blood? Or will he give in to it and become the evil Morbius? Guess we will have to wait and see! How it will fit into MCU: As a key villain to Spider-man, Morbius will most likely come back in future MCU projects to battle Spider-man. After all, he was seen talking to another villain of Peter Parker, Vulture. In the trailer, Vulture told him that they “should stay in touch”. Well, it definitely sounds like trouble to us! Good luck to you, Spider-Man! Release date: April 1 Release: In theatres worldwide Starring: Jared Leto, Matt Smith, Adria Arjona, Jared Harris, Al Madrigal, and Tyrese Gibson.

Dr. Strange in the Mutliverse of Madness Last year, we finally got to see Wanda aka Scarlet Witch in all her glory. In WandaVision, viewers not only had the chance to understand her power’s capacity, but also her state of mind after the loss of Vision in Avengers: Infinity War. Well, this time around, Wanda will have more to shoulder with Dr. Strange. Directed by Sam Raimi, the sequel picks up after the events of Spider-Man: No Way Home and the first season of Loki. Since the timeline was interrupted in both projects, new mysterious consequences have emerged. To solve this, Dr. Strange, along with his existing and new allies, travels into the multiverse to face new mystical forces. How it will fit into MCU: Wanda will exhibit stronger capabilities in the movie since she became the Scarlet Witch in WandaVision. Also, from the trailer, it looks like Professor X might be returning to the franchise. And reality manipulation might also be the next big thing with the addition of America Chavez who possesses the power to do so. Release date: May 6 Release: In theatres worldwide Starring: Benedict Cumberbatch, Elizabeth Olsen, Elizabeth Olsen, Benedict Wong, Xochitl Gomez, Michael Stuhlbarg, and Rachel McAdams.

Thor: Love and Thunder That is right, the God of Thunder is making his return! But while he is set to rock a 90s inspired look, his beloved girlfriend will instead wield the hammer. In the upcoming flick, Jane Foster will be the mighty Thor just like in the comics! Aside from that, nothing else has been confirmed. However, rumour has it that this will be as big as The Avengers, given its cast members. In fact, the film ensembles some of the biggest names in Hollywood. From Christian Bale to Russell Crowe, Thor: Love and Thunder will reportedly take the franchise to a whole new level. How it will fit into MCU: The last Thor movie saw the destruction of Asgard. Though Thor joined the Guardians of the Galaxy, he appointed Tessa as the new Queen of Asgard. Hence, fans will be treated to a revamped version of Asgard. Speaking of the Guardians, the crew will also be joining suit but without their beloved Gamora given the revised timeline. In addition, this release will mark a whole new character arc for Jane Foster. Her role is no longer limited to being the pretty girlfriend. Fighting alongside Thor in battles and might even get her potential solo movie or series in the future. Release date: July 8 Release: In theatres worldwide Starring: Chris Hemsworth, Tessa Thompson, Natalie Portman, Christian Bale, Chris Pratt, Jaimie Alexander, Pom Klementieff, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, Sean Gunn, Jeff Goldblum, Vin Diesel, and Russell Crowe.

Ms. Marvel Coming to Disney+, this series will revolve around Marvel’s first mainstream Muslim superhero, Kamala Khan. Hollywood newcomer Iman Vellani will depict the teen superhero who is a 16-year-old Pakistani American from Jersey City. She is also a major fan of superheroes – especially Captain Marvel. Her abilities include super strength and shapeshifting, which allows her to punch her opponents with an enormous fist. Despite having these cool powers, Khan is still your typical teenager who struggles to balance her life at home and school. How does it fit into MCU: Marvel president, Kevin Feige has confirmed that Kamala will be an important component of the franchise in the coming years. In fact, she will play an instrumental role in the upcoming The Marvels, fighting alongside her role model, Captain Marvel. Release date: Late 2022 Released: On Disney+ Starring: Iman Vellani, Aramis Knight, Saagar Shaikh, Rish Shah, Matt Lintz, Zenobia Shroff, and Mohan Kapur.