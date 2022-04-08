House parties are way better than clubbing

Here are six reasons why we think house parties are the best way to have fun

MOST of us have attended house parties and club parties. While everyone’s notion of ‘fun’ and ‘partying’ vary, most tend to prefer house parties to nightclubs. There has always been a dispute about whether a house party or a night at the club is more enjoyable. In today’s modern world, nightlife has become a part of our daily existence. Clubs are cool (and I totally agree they are), but I think house parties are far better. Many of you may be wondering why this is so. So, keep reading because we’ve compiled a list of some of our favourite reasons.

Dress code Clubs may have a rigorous dress code, but it is not as strict as you may imagine. One should always make room for dancing the night away. The club would be the greatest spot for you to flaunt your skills. But why should you go to all the trouble of shopping and buying a party dress, just to get in the door? Nobody cares about the dress code for home parties, so it shouldn’t matter whether you’re in a glittery jacket, or just your PJs. You’ll meet a bunch of individuals you already know at home parties who aren’t interested in making an extra effort. You don’t have to worry about looking extra good on that day, you can just be yourself and spend some quality time with your friends. Music Clubs are famous for discovering new musicians, and they want to find the greatest DJs in town to persuade people to dance and enjoy themselves. These DJs are among the most knowledgeable in terms of music, and they play music that just fits your mood. But sometimes, if your music taste doesn’t match the DJ’s preference, it can ruin your party vibes. At house parties, you have more opportunities to listen to music of your choice. You may also play DJ and alter the music or blend a few tracks if you like. If you see someone else is mixing tracks, you may always approach them and urge them to change the songs. It’s a house party, after all. Everything is fun, less judgmental, and enjoyable.

No overpriced food/drinks One of the most significant downsides of clubs is the expensive booze. This not only ruins the joy of the party, but it also burns a hole in your wallet. When it comes to house parties, you may organise ahead of time. It is also significantly less expensive than spending money at a pub or a club. The same applies to food. Aside from the price, the fact that the host knows your favourite dishes is a definite plus. Eat and drink as you like. You can save a lot.

The party never ends All of those clubs have a time restriction. Like it or not you know you are not allowed to party all night. However at a house party, you can ignore all the rules since no one will chase you out at midnight. There are essentially no last orders, and you can pass out without caring about anything. House parties are truly the definition of awesome! At the same time, there’s drinks for everybody. Teetotallers can enjoy your soft drinks here without worrying about being judged. A home party is only over when you decide to end it.