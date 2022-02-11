How Akira Toriyama improved manga

The legendary manga creator revolutionised the industry with these six anime series

IT is impossible to imagine the world of manga without Akira Toriyama. As a manga artist, Toriyama has achieved the kind of success that many can only dream of. In fact, the creator is behind some of the most successful Japanese manga franchises of all time. His works have not only elevated his own profile but also taken the industry as a whole to greater heights. Since his influence is still very much prevalent today, we at BUZZ have decided to honour his legacy. So, embark on a journey with us as we reflect upon some of his best works throughout the years!

Dragon Ball This is no doubt the best anime series that Toriyama has ever created. To this date, the franchise remains his most notable work as it immediately shot him to worldwide stardom. Since the release of its first issue in 1984, the manga series has sold over 260 million official copies worldwide, thus, making it the third best-selling manga series of all time. The demand for Dragon Ball was so high that Toriyama was inspired to invest in the universe from 1984 to 1995. For instance, Toriyama produced 519 chapters for the 42 volumes. And this success led to five anime adaptations, several animated movies, countless video games and of course, the unfortunate 2009’s feature adaptation film.

Described as a martial arts manga, Dragon Ball follows the story’s protagonist, Son Goku, throughout his journey of finding the seven orbs known as the Dragon Balls which can be used to summon the mystical dragon known as Shenron. The powerful being can grant its visitors any wish they desire. Along the way, Goku encounters various characters who share his goal. Some of them eventually become his companions, while others become his lifelong archnemesis. Despite this, he holds on and eventually becomes the world’s strongest fighter. The manga was adapted into two anime series: Dragon Ball and Dragon Ball Z. Both were produced by Toel Animation and ran in Japan from 1986 to 1996.

Dragon Ball Original air dates: February 26th, 1986 to April 19, 1989 Number of episodes: 153 Number of sagas: 9 Main Villians: Mercenary Tao, King Piccolo and Piccolo Junior Dragon Ball Z Original air dates: April 26th, 1989 to January 31st, 1996 Number of episodes: 291 Number of sagas: 16 Main Villians: Frieza, Cell and Majin Buu Dr.Slump Although Dragon Ball was what made Toriyama a star, the Japanese creator has Dr. Slump to thank for giving him a start in the industry. Made for a younger audience, Dr. Slump is about an inventor called Senbei Norimaki. His dream was to create a robot that would become the world’s most perfect little girl. He finally finished his creation and named her Arale. Sadly for him, instead of being a perfect little girl, Arale unintentionally stirs up havoc as she navigates her complicated life.

Dr. Slump was a breakthrough for Toriyama as it helped launched his career as a manga artist. Besides selling over 35 million copies in Japan, the manga’s success earned Toriyama the Shogakukan Manga Award in 1981. Dr. Slump was also adapted into two noteworthy animated television series. Suprisingly, Toriyama found the success a bit odd as he expected the entire series’ run to be short-lived. According to him, at the time, he was struggling to come up with ideas for the publication. Regardless, we are pleased that he pushed through, because without the success of Dr. Slump, we would not have known about his amazing talent. Dr. Slump & Arale-chan Original air dates: April 8th, 1981 to February 19th, 1986 Number of episodes: 243 Main villians: Suppaman, King Nikochan, Dr. Monster, Dr Mashirito, Dr. Monster Doctor Slump Original air dates: November 26th, 1997 to September 22nd, 1999 Number of episodes: 74 Main villians: Dr Mashirito, King Nikochan, Suppaman, Dr Mashirito Jr Cowa! Contrary to the previous two manga series, Cowa! is a shorter series that centres around three child monsters. The trio, together with their human companion – a sumo wrestler – travel around to obtain medicine to save their town from a deadly flu. Many readers praised the unique direction of the manga’s story when it was released. Toriyama himself was also proud of the result, considering the creative liberty he was given. According to his editor, Toriyama could create something close to his heart in his own time. Maybe this explains why Cowa! is one of few series where the drawings are handled entirely by him. But sadly, this manga did not receive any animation series treatment.

Sand Land Following in Cowa!’s footsteps, Sand Land is a one-shot manga that is told through 14 chapters. Just like the Mad Max movie franchise, the story takes place in a fictional post-apocalyptic desert world (known as Sand Land). Despite the horrendous state of the nation, the king withholds his people’s access to water. An old sheriff seeks the help of the demons in order to find a hidden water source, and sets off on a journey with two of them, including the young but powerful demon prince, Beelzebub. For this story, Toriyama was required to draw tanks, a type of weapon which he has publicly expressed his distaste for. And just like Cowa!, no animation series was released in support of the manga. Kajika Created back in 1998, Kajika is again one of Toriyama’s short stories after Dragon Ball. Narrated through 12 chapters, the tale revolves around Kajika who was cursed into becoming a fox boy. This was because of his past evil deeds. One example of this was when he killed a defenceless fox. To fight the curse, he has to save 1,000 souls. Thus, he embarks on a journey around the world with the hopes of becoming a real boy again. Although the manga did not receive an official license for an English language release, Kajika has been translated and published across several countries in Europe and Malaysia.