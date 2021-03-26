How BTS members care for one another despite busy schedules

It has been a busy ride for members of BTS. From releasing two albums – Map of the Soul:7 and Be – and the release of their number one Billboard Hot 100 single “Dynamite” to beating the Guinness World Records, BTS members seem like they can hardly catch a breath.

If one ever wonders how BTS managed to keep it together, a recent video sheds some light on how BTS members look out for one another during their busy schedules.

In 2018, BTS was invited to speak as honorary guests at the United Nations General Assembly with UNICEF. Based on behind-the-scenes footage, BTS’s RM could be seen working hard at memorising his speech and he even practised the speech after a concert performance.

After delivering the incredible speech, BTS got on their plane to fly home. However, they have to draw lots for seats. As it turned out, Jungkook won the most coveted seat which could recline back.

Seeing how exhausted RM was after rehearsing the speech for days, Jungkook gave up his seat so that RM could rest properly and comfortably (as can be seen in the video above).