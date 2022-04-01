How different nations celebrate April Fool’s Day annually

EVERY YEAR, I look forward to celebrating April Fool’s Day. As a prankster, it is the one day I am officially given the license to play harmless pranks on my loved ones. Whether it be a playful joke or an untruthful tale, April Fool’s Day allows for my inner prankster to shine.

And it seems like I am not alone in feeling this way. Since its inception in 1582, people around the world have made it a habit to harmlessly prank their loved ones on April 1st annually. But did you know that different nations go about it differently?

Yup, although it is not recognised as an official celebration globally, there are various ways April Fool’s is celebrated. Here are five ways people of different nations enjoy April Fool’s Day.

Brazil

Known as Dia da Mentira, or Day of the Lie, Brazilians mark this day by spreading white lies and playing harmless pranks on each other. But it does not end there, the local media is also in for the fun! On this day, news outlets will put out false headlines and news to prank citizens.