How different nations celebrate April Fool’s Day annually

EVERY YEAR, I look forward to celebrating April Fool’s Day. As a prankster, it is the one day I am officially given the license to play harmless pranks on my loved ones. Whether it be a playful joke or an untruthful tale, April Fool’s Day allows for my inner prankster to shine.
And it seems like I am not alone in feeling this way. Since its inception in 1582, people around the world have made it a habit to harmlessly prank their loved ones on April 1st annually. But did you know that different nations go about it differently?
Yup, although it is not recognised as an official celebration globally, there are various ways April Fool’s is celebrated. Here are five ways people of different nations enjoy April Fool’s Day.
Brazil
Known as Dia da Mentira, or Day of the Lie, Brazilians mark this day by spreading white lies and playing harmless pranks on each other. But it does not end there, the local media is also in for the fun! On this day, news outlets will put out false headlines and news to prank citizens.
France
Mostly observed by children, a popular French April Fool’s Day prank includes sticking a paper fish to someone’s back. When the poor victim learns of the prank, the successful prankster will yell out Poisson d’Avril! which means April fish!
Greece
Interestingly, there are various beliefs about April Fool’s Day in Greece. The locals believe that if you are able to prank someone, your year will be filled with great luck and good crops! Also, if it rains on April 1st, your wounds will miraculously heal.
England
Contrary to the different countries, England only observed the tradition for half a day. In fact, pranks and jokes are only done until noon. And those who prank after that are considered fools. This means one will have to be up early if they are looking to get in the fun!
Scotland
But of course, no nation loves April Fool’s more than Scotland. Observed for two days straight, the first day is carried out through pranking and hoaxing loved ones. While the second day – known as Tailie Day – sees locals place tails on each other’s backs.
April Fool is also called “Hunt the Gowk Day” by the Scots. This is because Gowk is used to describe someone foolish in Scottish.