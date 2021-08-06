How to stay connected if you’re far apart

The pandemic certainly has put couples to the test during the lockdown. Some couples have been apart from each other for about a year and a half. It’s understandably frustrating not being able to hug and spend time together side-by-side for so many days. Fortunately, there are fun and creative ways to stay connected with your loved ones although you’re far apart. Here’s how you can do it all! -> Send inexpensive gifts Couples who are staying far apart from each other can reclaim some of the intimacy by sending each other cute and inexpensive gifts. It’ll mean even more to your partner if it’s a thoughtful gift. You can send over a box filled with their favourite treats or a mixtape that can remind you of your time together. -> Take virtual walks

Having virtual walks together is another sweet way to spend time together even if you’re physically apart. The next time you’re walking the dog or going for a simple walk around your neighbourhood, video call your partner and take them with you. Alternatively, the two of you can go on virtual tours together online through platforms such as Google Arts and Culture or other museum websites. -> Watch a movie together Miss cuddling during movie nights? While cuddling might be out of the question for the time being, you can still catch a movie together. Thanks to sites such as Teleparty, Scener and GroupWatch, you can watch and start the show at the same time with your loved one. To add some fun, list some movie or TV show titles in an online spinner and take turns to spin the ‘show of the day.’ -> Have a virtual dinner date

To spice up the relationship, plan a virtual dinner date and dress up for the occasion too. The both of you can even synchronise your time to cook together and still talk to each other via video call. No matter how the two of you decide to prepare dinner, it’s important that you take the time to talk and catch up with each other during this special date night. -> Play a phone or console game together Scheduling a game night into your virtual date routine is another fun way to be together despite the distance. Spice up the competition by treating the winner to some delicious food that will be delivered to their doorstep. -> Exercise together If you find exercising alone to be a boring affair, you can still exercise and keep in shape with your partner via video call. Both of you can try new workouts and register for online classes together. It’s always nicer to explore new things together with your loved one. -> Send voice messages

There’s something special and heartwarming to hear the voice of your loved one especially when you haven’t talked to each other much. Give both of your thumbs a rest, and send voice messages to each other. It’s also great to limit texting each other daily, because the constant stream of texts can feel overbearing. Worse, the both of you might be out of things to talk about when the video call sessions roll around due to the constant communication. -> Send love letters