True crime fans should tune in to a six-part HBO Original documentary series titled I’ll Be Gone In The Dark.

Based on the book of the same name, the documentary follows the late author and journalist Michelle McNamara as she investigates the dark world of a violent predator she dubbed the Golden State Killer.

The Golden State Killer terrorised California in the 1970s and ‘80s, and was responsible for 50-home invasion rapes and 12 murders.

I’ll Be Gone In The Dark gives voice to the survivors and their families, documenting an era when sex crimes were often dismissed or hidden in shame.

A timely inquiry into our macabre preoccupation with true crime and a cautionary tale of the dangerous lure of addiction, the series is a riveting meditation on obsession and loss, chronicling the unrelenting path of a mysterious killer and the fierce determination of one woman to bring the case to light.

The documentary is directed by Academy Award nominee and Emmy winning director Liz Garbus and produced by Story Syndicate. Additional directors on the series include Elizabeth Wolff, Myles Kane and Josh Koury.