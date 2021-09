Today, the Malaysian federation is made up of Peninsular Malaysia, Sabah and Sarawak. Due to this historic moment, Malaysia prides itself as a multicultural nation.

Malaysia Day falls on Sept 16 and it’s celebrated every year to commemorate the day the Malaysian federation is established in 1963.

This year, we ask our readers what’s the best part of living and growing up in a multicultural country.

“We get to know all about different types of culture. For example, traditional costumes, traditional food, ways of prayers and a lot more. We could also get to know what language they use to communicate among their culture and learn how to speak that language.” – Nivedha Murugan

“The food. Culture = food = Malaysians being foodies as we’re so exposed to so many goodies.” – Daphne

“Best country on planet Earth because we share different cultures and we call each other as bro and sis.” – Kiru

“Friends, food, love and tolerance for one another. My multiracial friends keep me sane.” – Aqua

“You can learn multiple dialects.” – Andrea V

“I can learn about faith, culture, economy, and politics from Malaysia.” – Mamat Pahang

“It enables me to get in touch with people from different races, to understand and appreciate the beauty of those cultures.” – HCAng

“The people :D” – Tiara J

“You get to enjoy different types of cuisines!” – Rae

“Speaking 4 languages in one sentence.” – Morticia