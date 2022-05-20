Iconic stationery items Malaysian millennial students once had

BACK when we millennials were in school, stationery products were a big part of our lives. Without them in our backpacks, it was difficult to get through every learning session. Their very existence was crucial in helping us achieve our goals as students.

But since times were simpler then, these supplies also served different purposes. Apart from their functionality, certain school supplies were also used as tools for entertainment and bonding. So much so that they made up a bulk of most of our fond memories in school.

Hence, we at BUZZ have come up with a list of iconic school essentials to remind you of the good old days Read on as we relive your school memories with you!

Country flag erasers

This type of eraser was unlike any other back then! The country flag erasers were created to educate students about different countries. While it did achieve its purpose, many Malaysian students bought these 20 cents erasers to also engage in eraser flipping competitions.

Players would have to get top of their opponent’s eraser to be crowned the winner. Their uniform, square size compared to other erasers also served to make the game fairer for players.