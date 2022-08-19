Iconic Y2K fashion flicks

Come revisit these classic and iconic films with costume designs that were the epitome of fashion from two decades ago

Y2K – or the late 90s and early 00s – has made a comeback. To revisit this era known for excess and driven by pop culture, we can look back on the iconic fashion films from then to get some inspiration on how to make a loud statement. If your wardrobe could use a dash of movie magic, check out this list of fashion films with your favourite character to mix up your look this season. Clueless (1995) At the top of the list, of course it’s Alicia Silverstone’s Cher Horowitz, the it girl of a Beverly Hills high school who becomes matchmaker for her teachers and gives hopelessly klutzy new student Tai a makeover. Coming out at a time when grunge was the dominant trend among teenagers, the clothes in Clueless were bold, fun, aspirational, and highly feminine – the force that drove fashion into the start of the Y2K trend. Despite its small budget, the film grossed US$56.1 million (RM250.7 million) in the United States during its theatrical run and a 70-outfit fashion legacy that would pay off for years to come. Polish costume designer Mona May selected the quintessential yellow plaid suit as Cher’s first outfit, which has gone on to become the world’s best-selling Halloween costume for over twenty years.

Never Been Kissed (1999) The early Y2K era was all about being playful and rebellious with your hair, and Olivia Rodrigo was just seen sporting the iconic Y2K spiky buns at the MTV Movie & TV Awards in June. In Never Been Kissed, Drew Barrymore plays Josie Geller, a baby-faced junior copy editor who poses as a student at her former high school to research contemporary teenage culture. Take inspiration from all the students’ outfits and hairstyles as she infiltrates the inner circle of the most popular clique on campus, including Jessica Alba, who plays Kirsten, one of the three mean popular girls. Of course, being a bully is so out of trend now, with cancel culture on the rise, but the popping outfits and hairstyles are definitely here to stay.

Jawbreaker (1999) Jawbreaker walked so Pretty Little Liars could run. The dark cult comedy follows a group of popular, exceptionally-dressed teenage socialites who accidentally murdered one of their best friends and dealt with the dilemma by plucking up a female dork with deeply-buried prom queen potential and of course, giving her a makeover. With colourful tight pants, kitten heels, and tube tops, the girls always strut the hallways in perfectly coordinated outfits, like a runway, with a plethora of style inspiration for you to take from.

Coyote Ugly (2000) Coyote Ugly tells the raunchy story of a cowboy-themed dive bar in Manhattan’s East Village that hires beautiful bar staff. Piper Perabo stars as the aspiring singer-songwriter who ends up working at the rowdy bar, and Tyra Banks also plays one of the bar crew. From low-rise jeans and belly-button piercings to fringed halter-neck tops, the looks served in Coyote Ugly were Y2K realness. At the time of shooting, Marlene Stewart, the film’s costume designer, had been working with artistes such as Madonna, Cher, and Janet Jackson. Stewart was also familiar with the original establishment that the Coyote Ugly bar was based on, including the biker-inspired aesthetic worn by many of the staff there. For the movie adaptation, Stewart combined rock-and-roll with Westernwear and Americana details, so big belt buckles and cutoff tees - be it ripped, sliced, embellished with rhinestones, or worn backwards.

Legally Blonde (2001) Legally Blonde has influenced a generation of women to become lawyers, challenging preconceived stereotypes about girly girls. To quote Elle Woods: “What, like it’s hard?” Her journey from California socialite with a good wardrobe, to California socialite with a good wardrobe and a Harvard Law degree taught a lesson in female empowerment and is a beloved movie after all these years later. If you’re looking for ideas for an all-pink ensemble, look no further than Woods’ vibrant outfits that perfectly capture the Y2K bubblegum aesthetic.