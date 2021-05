The movie list is first published in theSun Buzz edition HERE Once Upon A Time in Hong Kong Release date: April 29, 2021

When a stock market crash caused the sudden collapse of a multi-billion dollar company, an anti-corruption investigator (Andy Lau) uncovers a criminal conspiracy involving the company’s founder, Ching Yat-yin (Tony Leung). Things get difficult when the investigator gets entangled in the long-running investigation. The star-studded cast includes Charlene Choi, Simon Yam, Chin Ka Lok, Alex Fong, Philip Keung, Michael Ning and Carlos Chan. Wrath of Man Release date: May 6, 2021

In this adrenaline racing action thriller, Jason Statham stars as a mysterious and wild-eyed new cash truck security guard on a hunt for the people who murdered his son in cold blood. When his deadly marksman skills come to light during a heist, his co-workers are left wondering who he is and what they have gotten themselves into. Jupiter’s Legacy Release date: May 7, 2021

After nearly a century of keeping mankind safe, the world’s first generation of superheroes must look to their children to continue the legacy. Tensions begin to rise when the young superheroes, who are eager to prove their worth, struggle to live up to their parents’ legendary public reputations and standards. Jupiter’s Legacy premieres globally on Netflix on May 7, 2021. The Croods: A New Age Release date: May 13, 2021

The first prehistoric family, the Croods, have found a new place to live. The new place has everything they need, but they quickly run into another obstacle. Unfortunately, the new home is already inhabited by a ‘better’ family known as the Bettermans. When the Bettermans take in the Croods as their first house guests, trouble ensues when both worlds collide with a new threat looming behind them. Spiral: From the Book of Saw Release date: May 20, 2021

In a terrifying new chapter from the book of Saw, a criminal mastermind unleashes a twisted form of justice upon his unsuspecting victims, who must use their wits to free themselves from his clutches. Working in the shadow of his father, an esteemed veteran (Samuel L. Jackson), brash Detective Ezekiel ‘Zeke’ Banks (Chris Rock) and his rookie partner (Max Minghella) take charge of the grisly investigation. The investigation soon reveals itself to be eerily similar to the city’s gruesome past and Zeke is caught in the middle of the morbid game. Spirits Untamed Release date: May 27, 2021