$!Interview with Troye Sivan: Celebrating love and growing up

Since his debut, Troye Sivan has proven to be a multifaceted artiste. The Australian singer-songwriter quickly amassed a following – now having more than 7.44 million of subscribers on Youtube – and winning numerous music awards. He was also sought out to model for the Pasha de Cartier luxury watch collection and recently walked Rihanna’s Savage x Fenty show. His latest project is his brand new single, an intimate ballad titled Angel Baby. The dreamy track is full of yearning and romance, and will remind listeners of 90s synth glory. The Fader described the hook of the song as “pure George Michael,” another testament to Sivan’s talent as a music artiste. In a recent teleconference interview, Sivan said: “Angel Baby is my crack at an adoring, doting, love struck, mega pop, gay power ballad. I thought we needed a few more of those.” He also shared some titbits about the track’s highly-anticipated music video, saying that it would be just like the song which is “a complete fantasy”. “It’s really a celebration of queer love in a really beautiful way,” he added. He was also coy when asked who will play his partner in the video. “I don’t want to spoil anything but it’s not necessarily a man. It might be many... people,” he teased. While the music video has yet to be completed, fans can enjoy a taste of it through a visualiser on Sivan’s YouTube channel (also included in video above).

After months of being away on stage due to the pandemic, Sivan shared that he almost cried when he got to perform again because he missed it all so much. “There was a moment when I was speaking and I got choked up and have to take a second. It’s weird because I dreamt about this my whole life and then it all sort of came through,” said Sivan. “And then it was snatched away and it almost made me think that the whole thing was just a dream or fantasy that I’ve had so when I was doing it again, I remember that ‘no, it was actually happening.’ It was such a nice moment to be able to look at people and actually smile and sing back the words. I missed it so much,” he added. For Sivan, making Angel Baby was taking a different step in his artistic process. “I just feel more confident and I think you can hear that in the music. I feel more confident vocally,” Sivan said. “Angel Baby for me, it was a new side to my voice. I felt that when I was singing and it felt really exciting. I think that’s just about a lot more confidence in the process,” he mused. “It was different [compared to previous works] because I was in Australia. We started the song from afar and then I came back to LA late last year for a short period of time,” he said. “And we went back to the studio and that was when I wrote the verses. I didn’t want to touch the chorus because the chorus was perfect before. We also wrote the bridge that day.” When asked whether he has hobbies that influenced his creative process, Sivan shared that it was definitely nice to have another creative outlet. “Yeah, I really love interior design. That’s a huge part of my life now. It’s kinda nice and fun to have another creative outlet and another way you can explore, express and create. I really went for it during the pandemic,” he explained.