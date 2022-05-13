K-dramas to binge watch

Here’s your complete guide to seven of this year’s new, exciting Korean drama series

THE line-up for forthcoming K-dramas is already looking promising. There’s something for everyone to enjoy, from heart-warming romantic comedies to thrilling blockbusters. Continue reading to find out which ones we think are the best. Rose Mansion The primary characters in this new mystery thriller will be played by Lim Ji Yeon and Yoon Kyun Sang. Rose Mansion tells the story of Ji-na (played by Lim), who visits a mansion she doesn’t want to return to in order to discover the truth behind her sister’s disappearance. Following that, she is confronted with surprising truths and situations while working with Detective Min-su (Yoon) to investigate her suspicious neighbours, who hide their avarice beneath their ordinary facade. Rose Mansion premieres today.

Eve Eve depicts the narrative of a lady who has spent 13 years planning her revenge against an opponent who symbolises the top 1% of South Korean society. The story begins with an well-publicised divorce case featuring Lee Ra El (Seo Ye Ji). She seeks the assistance of Seo Eun Pyung (Lee Sang Yeob), who is head over heels in love with her. The case’s 2 trillion KRW lawsuit has become a national hot topic. Park Byung Eun and Yoo Sun also star in the highly anticipated drama. This series marks the return of actress Seo Ye Ji to the small screen after the release of her successful drama It’s Okay to Not Be Okay in 2020. This will also be the first time that she is formally resuming her activities following her recent gaslighting scandal. Eve will premiere on May 25, 2022.

Doctor Lawyer Doctor Lawyer tells the story of a brilliant surgeon who becomes a lawyer specialising in medical disputes after losing everything following a rigged operation. He now works with a prosecutor in charge of medical offences who lost a loved one as a result of the same incident that cost the former surgeon his job. This entertaining medical-legal drama, which stars So Ji-Sub and Im Soo-hyang as the two leads, follows their quest for revenge against those who have wronged them, while also speaking out for victims of injustice. This drama is So’s first small screen appearance in four years, following My Secret Terrius. In addition, Shin Sung Rok plays surpporting character Jayden Lee. The first episode of Doctor Lawyer will air on May 27, 2022.

Link: Eat, Live, Kill Link: Eat, Live, Kill is a fantastical mystery drama about a chef who suddenly begins experiencing the emotions felt by a complete stranger. Originally having set up a restaurant in a town where his twin sister went missing 20 years ago, chef Eun Gye-hoon’s life is thrown into turmoil when he finds himself feeling random feelings of despair, joy and agony. He soon realises they are the feelings of Noh Da-hyun, a woman who maintains a bright and enthusiastic outlook despite her hardships in life. The two leads for this unique series are Yeo Jin Goo and Moon Ga Young. The first episode will air on June 6, 2022.

Alchemy of Souls Alchemy of Souls is a fantasy romantic drama set in the fictional country of Daeho. It centres around a group of young magicians whose fates can be twisted by “hwanhonsool” (the souls of the dead returning to the living). Lee Jae Wook plays Jang Wook, a troublemaking nobleman with a dark secret surrounding his birth. He meets the elite warrior Mu Deok Yi (Jung So Min), whose soul is trapped in a weak body. With her help Jang Wook sets off on a path to correct his destiny. Alchemy of Souls will debut on June 12, 2022.

The Witch is Alive The black comedy drama The Witch is Alive follows three women from completely different backgrounds who each encounter enemies whom they want to kill. Lee Yu-ri portrays Gong Ma-ri, a housewife with a renowned husband and a bright daughter, Lee Min-young portrays Chae Hee-su, the daughter-in-law of a wealthy business family, and Yoon So-yi portrays Yang Jin-ah, who suffers from anxiety trying to protect the millions she inherited from her evil late husband after his death. How these three different women come to resolve their problems forms the basis of this drama. The series is set to make its debut sometime in June.