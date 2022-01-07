Keepin’ up with 2022 trends

From fashion to interior design trends, here’s a list of what will be hot in 2022

A NEW year means brand-new and recycled trends are on their way. Trends that existed 30 years ago are slowly making a comeback and have been modified to make them look more appealing and aesthetically pleasing to us. If you have a fear of missing out (FOMO), you don’t want to miss out on these trends! Catsuits

Forget overalls and jumpsuits, in 2022, catsuits are the new black! Catsuits were seen dominating Saint Laurent’s Spring 2022 fashion show with their minimalistic design and variety of colours, making wearers look classy and effortless. Celebrities like Hailey Bieber, Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner have already hopped on the trend. You can also pair this staple with a vest or a coat. Get ready to see these superwoman suits taking over the streets in 2022! Gladiator sandals

Another fashion piece that is expected to dominate the fashion industry in 2022 is gladiator sandals. This Greek goddess-inspired sandals are once again having a renaissance for this year’s summer. This fashion staple has been billed as one of the biggest footwear trends mainly because of its timeless and chic design that goes with any style. Whether you’re donning a dress or a pair of jeans, this versatile sandal will turn you into a trendy fashion icon. Lakes

Besides fashion, there are also a few travel trends that will dominate in 2022. One of the travel trends is lakeside resorts. Forget the beach, lakeside resorts will make a perfect getaway destination this year. Often tucked between rainforests, staying in lakeside resorts provides calm, serenity and most importantly, fresh air. In addition, you’ll also get to stargaze and enjoy fun lake activities! Some of the famous lake resorts in Malaysia are Belum Rainforest Resort in Perak and Lakeview Terrace Resort Pengerang in Johor Bahru. Wellness travelling

Despite its slow growth, we’ve witnessed a surge in travelling since last year. Now that 2022 is here, brace yourself for a new adventure experience. Another rising 2022 travel trend is wellness travelling, where we take the week off to travel for self-care, especially after enduring two years of the pandemic. A vast majority of people believe that travelling helps more with mental and emotional health compared to other activities. From nature activities to meditation, wellness travelling is expected to rise this year. Rage rooms

2022 will take self-pampering to the next level. You’ve seen people deal with their emotions either by going to the spa, beach or the gym for a piece of mind. But Pinterest predicts that people of all ages will be making their way to a rage room to release their stress and emotions this year. Rage rooms are specially designed and equipped with destructible items. One gets to express their emotions by smashing the items in the room. If you’re looking to smash items with your favourite music playing in the background, MyBestBox in Berjaya Times Square has a rage room for you to let out all of your emotions! Wallpaper in unexpected places

Now, let us move on to interior designs that are expected to trend this year. First up on the list is adding wallpapers in unexpected places in your home. While wallpapers are great on walls, it is time to upgrade your design skills by creating and adding fun patterns to your rooms. The use of wallpapers on and in your dull cabinets or on the ceiling will add a little bit of sparkle to your room. You can either opt for a nature-inspired design or a minimalistic design to blend it with your room. Creating a sustainable home

The idea of sustainability has been feeding its way into the interior industry, and the need for more sustainable house decorations continues to rise in 2022. Going vintage is the perfect way to create a more sustainable home. Instead of purchasing newly designed items, opt for antique furnishings as they will add a lot of character to your house interior. Another advantage of purchasing sustainable home decorations is they will last a lifetime. Some of the sustainable materials include bamboo, clay and cork. If you’re not a fan of thrifting, you can also head to your nearest IKEA to purchase sustainable home decor, as they have also shifted towards sustainability. Colourful kitchens

Last year, we’ve seen many people giving their kitchen a makeover with neutral colours and cosy soft furnishings. But in 2022, bright walls and cheerful colour combinations are expected to be more appealing. Kitchen designers are slowly introducing various shades to cabinets and kitchen islands to create a more modern and playful space. Whether the designs come in plain bright colours or printed patterns, colourful kitchens are going to play a major part in boosting the interior design industry. DNA-based skincare

Meanwhile, beauty experts are certain that DNA-based skincare will boom this year. Technology has always embedded itself into every facet of beauty and the industry heavily depends on it. Considering how 60% of our skin health depends on our genetics, a number of beauty brands are already transitioning towards DNA-based skincare products that are created based on our genes. One of the brands is Nomige, where consumers are required to submit their DNA sample and a hi-tech online test will collect all the information about your genes makeup, examine variations in your DNA and translate the evidence into a personalised skincare regime. Flourishing male grooming industry

This year, the male beauty industry will move beyond basic grooming, and is expected to generate global sales of US$81 billion (RM 338.7 billion) by 2024. This is partly due to men experimenting with products in the comfort of their own homes during the lockdown. For this reason, there is more attention brought upon self-care for men. Celebrities like Harry Styles are already hopping on the bandwagon. The singer recently unveiled a unisex beauty brand called Pleasing to challenge the perspective of a binary existence. Meanwhile, other celebrities like Machine Gun Kelly, Lil Yachty and AJ McLean have all released nail polish brands. Smart cars

Considering how technology has been integrated into every part of our lives, it is no surprise to see the market continue to pump out more innovative tech inventions that could change the way we live. According to experts, more artificial intelligence, or AI, devices will be taking over this year. In 2022, smart cars are now being designed with facial recognition algorithms to detect whether drivers are focusing on the road and alert them when they’re getting tired. Genesis, a South Korean luxury brand, has developed a technology called “Face Connect” for its electric GV60 which enables drivers to leave their car keys in the car and lock/unlock the doors with their face. Smart toilets