After months of being stuck at home, Malaysians can rejoice knowing Sunway Lagoon has reopened!

In light of the current pandemic, Sunway Lagoon has been ramping up efforts to keep customers safe since January this year by instating and maintaining the highest safety and health standards in accordance to Ministry of Health’s (MOH) guidelines.

On July 4, Sunway Lagoon welcomed over 2,400 people for its re-opening post-MCO. Since the main reason people visit Sunway Lagoon is its water park and rides, Sunway Theme Parks executive director Calvin Ho was quick to assure us of the pool’s safety.

“We have customers enquiring via our social media platforms on safety in all our pools. We want to reassure our customers that Sunway Lagoon has always prided itself in maintaining the highest standards of cleanliness and hygiene,” he said.

“There is also a consistent check of our water quality, including testing by an independent third-party water quality control contractor. We are always in constant contact with MOH should the need arise and ensure that factual information is channelled to the public in a consistent manner.”

“As we have practised prior to MCO, guests are reminded to take good care of their personal hygiene while enjoying the park. We will be providing our guests with hand sanitisers prior to and after feeding the animals, to protect both humans and our furry friends,” he added.