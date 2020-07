Lucifer season 5 is back with a huge bang. In the season 4 finale, Lucifer (played by Tom Ellis) had to return back to Hell to be the King of the Underworld again which left many of his friends and colleagues on Earth devastated.

However, as the trailer showed, he came back to Earth not long after. All things seem to be the same again but soon, everyone who knew Lucifer starts to feel that Lucifer isn’t himself anymore.

Unfortunately, they are not wrong although they couldn’t pin it down as to why yet except Maze. While wrestling Lucifer to the ground, Maze discovered that Lucifer wasn’t truly back.

In fact, the person impersonating Lucifer is none other than his own twin brother, Michael an Archangel and leader of God’s Army.

While Michael may be an angel, he has nefarious plans. He intends to destroy the life Lucifer built for himself on Earth.

Thankfully, the real Lucifer does return and the brothers go head-to-head in an all-out battle.

Returning to season 5 are fellow cast members Lauren German as Det. Chloe Decker, D.B. Woodside as Amenadiel, Rachael Harris as Dr. Linda Martin, Kevin Alejandro as Det. Dan Espinoza, Lesley-Ann Brandt as Mazikeen Smith and Aimee Garcia as Ella Lopez.

After much speculation, Lucifer is also renewed for a sixth and final season to the joy of fans worldwide.

Lucifer season 5 will premiere on Netflix on August 21.