Maintaining the sparks when you’re stuck together

The Covid-19 pandemic has not only affected long-distance relationships, but also couples who are living together. When couples are in each other’s faces for too long and with nowhere to go to cool off, arguments can erupt due to various issues.

Here are some tips to maintaining that connection, even when you’re seeing each other every day at home.

Have deeper conversations

When you’re stuck indoors in the same house together, you may feel as though you have already talked about everything, or are tired of going around in circles, conversation-wise.

Begin having deeper and more meaningful conversations. Ask questions that are introspective or funny such as asking about their dreams or what animal they’ll be if they get to choose. These questions can help both of you reconnect or have a good laugh. Either way, it’ll be a conversation which you’ll both cherish and remember.

Little things matter

If you’ve lived together for years, you might take each other for granted. It’s easy enough to rectify this, and you can start by doing something small that lets them know you care and think about them.

The both of you can do this for each other just by getting each other a small gift, preparing breakfast in bed or leaving handwritten love notes around the house. It’s time to dig deep and get creative.

It’s okay to have your own time

It may sound strange at first for longtime couples, but you don’t have to do everything together. It’s good and healthy to have a little breather and to do your own thing.

Both of you can use your individual free time to talk to family and friends, or work on your hobbies. Find out what works for both of you. You can always update each other on your respective activities during meal times or break times.

Focus on each other

No matter what you have planned together, it’s important to give each other undivided attention when you spend time together. Try not to multitask – such as continuing to work, or playing a game when you are meant to be talking or listening.

No one is that adept at multitasking, and the lack of attention may fuel resentment in each other.

Remember how far you’ve come

The lockdown is giving everyone cabin fever, and minor issues may tick the both of you off. To prevent tempers from flaring or saying things you’ll regret, take the time to remember how far you’ve come, and learn how to resolve conflicts together.

It’s the both of you against the problem, and not against each other.

Help a charity

The shared experience of doing a random act of kindness together can help strengthen your bond with each other. Get involved in local efforts that help the community, such as donating to the food bank or helping schoolchildren with their studies.

The more you get involved to help, the more you might find other ways to help the community and spearhead your own initiative with your partner.

Make time to listen

Arguments are usually caused by disconnect and miscommunication. Sometimes when we share our issues with our partners, we just want to be heard, and are not looking for solutions.

Several couples have said that what helped was to ask each other: “Are we listening or are we looking for solutions?” before they start sharing with their loved ones.

Create some certainties

In these uncertain times, it helps to create your own certainty when the situation feels too much for you and your partner. Both of you can do this by setting up a schedule and daily routine.

Plan together which chores to split or to tackle together, or which activities to do together such as going for a jog or walking around the neighbourhood with the dog.

This article is first published in theSun Buzz Lockdown Love edition.