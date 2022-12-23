Making magic from clay

Whether you’re a beginner or an expert, 22 Craft Studio has pottery classes and workshops for all levels

AMONG other creative genres, mastering pottery artistry is regarded as a more time-consuming task. The process of transforming clay into an aspirational work takes more time, patience, and effort. For some people, becoming proficient in pottery making serves as both a hobby and a therapeutic outlet that helps them develop awareness. As you learn more, you will discover that you’re exploring your inner self more deeply and finding calm. Happiness is a fleeting emotion, but mental and spiritual tranquilly everlasting. You will find inner tranquilly via pottery. The BUZZ team recently visited to Kajang’s 22 Craft Studio to participate in a pottery workshop there. The studio’s owner, Yihua, greeted us. She walked us into the beautiful pottery studio packed with exquisite ceramics. She allowed us to look around and take pictures before starting our class shortly after. She began by presenting to us the many types of clays used in potteries and the step-by-step procedures involved in creating a pottery.

Yihua estimates that it takes two to three weeks to make your own pottery. She highlighted how working with brighter, lighter colours for your pottery is easier. You may certainly combine your own colours, but white ones are simpler to manage. The process continues by trimming and creating your own designs, such as writing your own name, which is another major reason why one workshop is really not enough to make your own pottery. You would need to load your pottery after making it in a bisque fire furnace. The clay has to harden for around 5 to 6 hours before you can glaze it in the colours of your choice. The glazing procedure is followed by another firing of the clay. Due of the colour shift, it is frequently difficult to predict how the finished result will seem. We used porcelain clay to create our very first piece of pottery, and she explained that it’s used in her craft studio for a smoother process and is also a perfect clay for beginners.

To begin, we tightened the clay that was provided to us by compressing it. The reason why compressing is needed is to remove the air bubbles in order to create solid clay. Then we went on to the second phase, which she briefly demonstrated before letting us try it out on our own. Basic equipment needed is a sponge, needle, wooden knife, and cutting line. Making sure the clay adheres to the machine is the most important aspect to check. Making ensuring the stepping paddle is calibrated for our individual pace is crucial. It resembles driving a vehicle more. Obviously, things did not go well for us at first since we were already having trouble getting our clay to adhere to the machine. Clearly, when she demonstrated it for us, it appeared to be quite simple, but when we tried it ourselves, it wasn’t as simple as it appeared to be. We listened to her instructions and used the proper hand motions, body movements, and even the perfect fingers to make our own cute artwork.

We made a number of attempts until we finally came up with our own unique, beautiful ceramic designs. We were happy with our designs, despite the fact that they didn’t turn out as beautifully as she had envisioned. Our workshop had come to a close, but that hour had been full of enjoyment and laughing. We were able to tie it up effectively because of the instructor’s great hospitality. We were able to remain calm since we had a professional lead us through the process. She even emphasised that, even if it could appear like we were taking the wrong turn, the most important thing is to stay patient and do not panic. Given the small class, we were able to receive the entire attention of the instructor and received advice and support all along. I have never taken a pottery lesson before, and I was astounded by how much effort goes into such a little piece. It was clear that the lesson was suitable for beginners. This studio is definitely a good location to take your first pottery session.

Pottery was first a pastime that Yihua, the owner of the studio, used to decompress and find serenity from her former 9-to-5 day work. “I’m lucky to be able to turn my hobby to my job and sharing the fun of it with other peoples,” she said. She believes inspirations behind her workshops are from everything around us. “When we notice something fun in our live or started getting aware of some patterns created by nature, we’ll try to incorporate it to our work and see what might come out.” It took some time for them to change their business from merely teaching to teaching and selling artwork, publicise the availability of pottery workshops, and introduce other individuals to the craft, according to Yihua, whose studio opened a year before the pandemic. Thankfully, as time went by, everything worked out perfectly. In order for people to enjoy ceramic artwork more, Yihua’s short-term objective is to encourage more people to learn about and practise the craft.