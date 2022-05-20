More than just cartoons

Prepare to laugh, feel nostalgic, and experience the best of the 1990s

THE 1990s had a lot to offer. And one thing from the final decade of the 20th century that people remember fondly is the cartoons. It was a golden period of animation, when cartoons were no longer viewed as just a means of entertaining children. With so many classic shows debuting and becoming masterpieces for both kids and adults, it was a time when cartoons truly became an art form. The ‘90s were filled with fantastic content, from animation classics like Rugrats, which appealed to both younger and older viewers, to everyone’s favourite wacky SpongeBob SquarePants. While some of the decade’s animated programmes made a name for themselves by stretching the bounds of children’s TV programming with their usage of mature themes, others maintained their beauty and innocence. Here are eight of the best cartoons of the ’90s.

Rugrats Is there a more iconic example of 90s cartoons than Rugrats? Of course, there are several programmes that spring to mind when contemplating a decade’s worth of content. But Rugrats is basically a 90s childhood frozen in time. Rugrats, which originally aired from 1991 to 1993, was taken off the air for three years. During that period, the show evolved from a modest kid’s cartoon to a ratings powerhouse. After three years of repeats, Rugrats returned in 1996. It had features, crossovers, and its own spinoff, All Grown Up! by the new century. Those babies, however, never made it through adolescence before being sent to the limbo of everlasting infancy.

Johnny Bravo Van Partible developed the Cartoon Network cartoon Johnny Bravo. The show is a mature comedy aimed for teens and young adults. The character of Johnny Bravo is modelled by Elvis Presley. He’s a self-absorbed, dimwitted, muscular young man who always wears sunglasses and attempts miserably to date women. He lives with his mother, has the voice of Elvis, and is of Italian descent. He’s continually getting in problems because of his aggressive flirting and womanising. Suzy, his next-door neighbour, is always attempting to get him out of a jam. Partible directed one season, before the show got cancelled. Later, Warner Bros. took over the show and gave Kirk Tingblad the reins for the next two seasons. Partible returned for the fourth and final season, bringing back the first season’s comedic approach.

The Simpsons While the series began in the late 1980s and continues to this day, its golden moment was clearly during the 1990s. But it still merits a spot on our list, since the decade would not have been the same without The Simpsons. Before they became a household name, the eccentric family was a regular sketch on the Tracey Ullman Show. However, it was so successful that it quickly became the cartoon sitcom audiences know and love. After years of television success, the programme spawned a video game series and a feature-length film. The Simpsons ushered in a new era of adult-oriented comedic cartoons. And that truly hit the mark; since Homer, Marge, Bart, Lisa, and Maggie are still on the air today.

Arthur Arthur, which is still in production today, is one of the longest running animated series of all time; the animation began in 1996 and has covered 22 seasons and more than 200 episodes. The programme is about Arthur, a young anthropomorphic aardvark, and his struggles and tribulations as he grows up in the real world. Joan Rivers, Fred Rogers, Philip Seymour Hoffman, and Idina Menzel have all appeared as guests on the show.

Hey Arnold Craig Bartlett produced the animated comedy series Hey Arnold! which aired from 1996 until 2004. The show depicts the life of Arnold Shortman, a fourth-grader who lives in the imaginary city of Hillwood, Washington, with his paternal grandparents. Arnold and his buddies are attempting to handle the rigours of metropolitan life while coping with numerous problems that arise along the road. Despite the fact that Arnold is the series’ protagonist, even minor characters receive their own episode – an uncommon yet smart method for keeping the series new and entertaining. For adult viewers, Hey Arnold! provides an interesting look at the shabby streets and decaying cities we live in through the perspective of youngsters. It premiered in 1996 and ran for five seasons and 100 episodes, contributing significantly to Nickelodeon’s supremacy in the animation sector during the 1990s.

Recess Recess is an animated series that follows the lives of six primary school students and their interactions with their peers and instructors. The term alludes to the time between their class periods when the youngsters live wholly different lives based on their own government and class organisation. Recess comes alive thanks to its realistic and goofy characters, witty humour, and relatable story elements. Through our main characters, we learn more and more about this fascinating universe and the pitfalls that we all face when living in a society, even if it is only for a few hours a day.

SpongeBob SquarePants A sponge living in a pineapple under the sea with a starfish, a crab, a pet snail, and a squirrel. And that’s just a sampling of the weird characters from SpongeBob SquarePants, an animated cartoon that became a cultural sensation over the course of its existence. This series, created by acclaimed animator and marine science instructor Stephen Hillenburg, is full of creativity and the most incredible adventures experienced by the strangest characters. It was and still is something utterly unique in comparison to the rest of the cartoon series, owing to its uniqueness stemming from an unusual environment, inventive characters, and the wonderful message behind it all. The show was such a smash hit that it is still on the air today, but there’s something special about the early episodes that can’t be recreated