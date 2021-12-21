More than just gains

Merriam-Webster describes bodybuilding as “the developing of the physique for competitive exhibition”. With shoulders almost as wide as a door entrance and thighs as thick as tree trunks, the Battle of Titans 2.0 2021 champion How Mun Loong and fellow bodybuilder Jordan Taliente Chin share details about their gruelling fitness journey.

How did they first get into bodybuilding?

Freelance personal trainer and boxing coach Jordan first began his journey at the age of 15. Weighing 98kg at that age, his mother sent him to the gym to lose some weight.

He later moved into kickboxing and martial arts, working on strengthening his muscles. Seeing the way his body changed, Jordan then got into powerlifting because he was obsessed with getting stronger.

Unfortunately, this led to him sustaining a number of injuries. Wisely, he stopped.

The 33-year-old then realised that he was really into physical aesthetics and began training hard to join the Mr. Kuala Lumpur competition in 2007 but was still not happy with how he looked.

He then withdrew his application a few days before the competition, reverting to casual bodybuilding and martial arts. He was still interested in participating in competitions that highlighted men’s physiques but his friend and coach, Mun Loong, advised him to get into bodybuilding instead due to the build of his body.

Formerly a competitive lion dancer, Mun Loong’s coach told him that he had weak legs. As he had to jump up on high poles and carry people around, he knew he had to train himself to gain some leg strength.

Once he started hitting the gym and seeing results, there was no going back.

”I liked seeing myself improve because this was something no one could take away from me. Money can’t buy this progress, you have to put in hard work,” he said.

Being diagnosed with a herniated disc at 19 would have discouraged most people from exerting themselves, but Mun Loong found a way to make it work – he uses the gym as a sort of rehab.

Working around his injuries to find the best exercises for him, he began strengthening the weak muscles surrounding his injury, which in turn helped to improve his overall condition. “The pain hasn’t been back in years,” he said.

Diet and regime

Mun Loong keeps a very strict diet, counting every calorie he consumes. Think chicken, nuts, salmon, and all things healthy.

“It may not be for everyone, as others have a different lifestyle and therefore can allow themselves more leeway, but I like to be in control of myself,” he shared.

Clocking in about six or seven hours of sleep a day, Mun Loong is used to waking up at 7am every morning, while Jordan is usually awake by 5am to do fasted cardio. The both then begin meal prep – five meals a day – and then head off to the gym.

Despite the rigidity, they both allow themselves to have off days on the weekends.

Their grocery carts are usually filled with rice, chicken, tilapia, salmon, eggs, vegetables, coconut oil, high-quality butter, and the occasional fermented food (kimchi, century eggs) for a change.

In one week, Mun Loong goes through about 14kg of chicken breast in a week.

“In one month, my grocery shopping can go up to RM1,100 if I stick to my regular food. If I feel fancy, it could go up to RM1,500”.

Jordan said that they sometimes add mustard, ketchup or sriracha to their food for flavour – it would be bland or boring otherwise.

“I still miss eating processed food. I like cured meats, but I limit that to once a month when I’m off season,” he said. They both laugh when asked how much they can eat at buffets.

How they handled the pandemic

Mun Loong shared:“The only thing that kept me in place was to do what I could at home. As a coach, I had to set an example for my team.

“The pandemic will eventually end, and even if we did not have the chance to push ourselves, at least we could maintain our progress rather than regressing.”

The 29-year-old said he had a set routine for his whole day as it was better for his mindset.

For Jordan, it was similar. “I did a lot of bodyweight training and would occasionally sneak into the neighbourhood parks to use the calisthenic bars early in the mornings. “I did not want to let my clients down and had to set an example”.

Setting his mind on participating in the recent Battle of the Titans 2.0 competition also helped him to focus.

Pre- and post-competition preparation

Before competitions, they must cut down their body fat percentage. With the body in survival mode, they constantly get hungry.

Mun Loong consumes around 2,000 calories a day 2-3 weeks before competitions, while his usual consumption averages 5,500 calories. “I do get really sick of it, but it is what has to be done. I feel miserable sometimes, as there are times when I have to wake up in the middle of the night just to eat”.

Jordan, who has a different build, consumes around 4,000 calories on a normal day.

“It looks good in pictures but our hormone levels are not optimal and people need to know that. People think it’s healthy but it’s purely aesthetics so we have to raise our calories and feel-good hormones after the competition,” said Mun Loong.

After everything, the boys get to relax a little.

“It’s nice to be able to eat like a normal human being for a bit, but we quickly get sick of it because normal food begins to feel oily and unhealthy,” Mun Loong shared.

As one who used to suffer from severe IBS-D (Irritable bowel syndrome with diarrhoea), the clean diet actually serves a dual purpose – it keeps Mun Loong from being hunched over in pain and from passing blood in his stool. Gluten and lactose affects him badly, causing inflammation and excess gas in his body. Jordan, too, has digestion issues and is particularly sensitive to legumes. “I can have dhal sometimes, but very little. I usually have chutney with my chapati,” he said. “I haven’t had a roti in 7 years,” Mun Loong chimed in wistfully. Living in Malaysia, this seems like a massive feat.

What advice do you have for novice bodybuilders?

“Take one step at a time. Don’t rush the process. When young, we tend to want faster results and get impatient. If I could go back to when I was 19, I would have taken everything slower,” Mun Loong said. He did not take rest days and pushed himself to the limit back then, rendering the work he was putting in counterproductive.

“I know how it feels like to damage the body. We don’t feel it when young, but after 25, we start seeing the side effects”. In Jordan’s end, it’s about food.

“Dirty bulking does not work. No junk food or rubbish. When I first started bodybuilding, I received advice to eat anything and everything in order to bulk up. I was dumb enough to follow that advice and I gained 18kg in three months. When I saw my mass going up, I thought it was muscle”. it was just pure fat, however, and Jordan failed to see any increase in strength and endurance because he was not putting quality nutrients into his body.

“Don’t go crazy on protein powder,” he added. To summarise, moderation is key.