Movies for a spooky evening

Add these classic scary movies to your list to watch this Halloween weekend

A couple decides to visit a mansion that Edward Gracey wants to sell. However, they soon discover that the property is haunted by evil spirits. – Disney Plus

HALLOWEEN is nothing without scary horror movies. Indeed, the seasonal costumes, candy, and decorations are enjoyable, but nothing puts you into a spooky vibe faster than a horror movie on the screen. There’s no better way to get into the spirit of Halloween than a movie night loaded with all the best chainsaw-wielding, spell-binding, hair-raising films. You do not need to be a fan of horror to enjoy a good Halloween film. It’s all about dimming the lights and viewing a film that causes your heart to race, your mind to predict certain jumpscare scenes, and your body to leap from the sofa at every loud noise. Whether you favour vampire movies, movies about black magic, or a family-friendly movie on Netflix that is less likely to scare you silly, you’ll find there are more than enough Halloween-themed films to watch every night in October, or even better, sit in with a bowl of popcorn and possibly some snacks as well for a mini-marathon, best enjoyed in the evening after dark. Gather your blankets to get cozy, and if you need to hide your eyes, no one will know; you’re in for a frightfully good time! Check out these list of Halloween-themed films. Child’s Play (1988)

Think of Toy Story – but without everything that makes it a Disney classic. A little child was given a “Good Guy” doll instead of Woody and Buzz, and their life was turned upside down. Created by Don Mancini, Child’s Play is an American horror slasher media franchise film that mainly focuses on Chucky, a notorious serial killer who escapes death by performing a voodoo ritual to transfer his soul into the kid’s doll. The first film in the series, Child’s Play, looks to contain more psychological horror components, whilst the following two films are straightforward slasher films with elements of dark humour. Bride of Chucky (1998) and Seed of Chucky (2004) momentarily transformed the series into a horror comedy. Cult of Chucky, the latest instalment in the Chucky series, was released in October 2017. Edward Scissorhands (1990)

Another Tim Burton cult classic aside from Beetlejuice. Starring the best couple at the time, Johny Depp and Winona Ryder, it tells the story of an unfinished artificial humanoid with scissor blades instead of hands, who is taken in by a suburban family and falls in love with their teenage daughter. Edward Scissorhands was inspired by Burton’s suburban Burbank, California, background. During pre-production of Beetlejuice, Caroline Thompson was engaged to adapt Tim Burton’s story for the screen, and the development of the picture began at 20th Century Fox after Warner Bros declined. The Conjuring (2013)

Directed by James Wan and written by Chad Hayes, the film follows the Perron family, who move into a farmhouse where they encounter supernatural occurrences. Demonologists Ed and Lorraine Warren are consulted to relieve them of the demonic spirit haunting them. They believe they can manage the less-than-horrifying supernatural occurrences there. However, if old horror films have taught us anything, it is that spirits should never be underestimated. Based on the ‘real-life’ experiences of Ed and Lorraine Warren, paranormal researchers. If you enjoy it, you may watch The Conjuring 2 and The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It from last year, or check out the Annabelle franchise. (Currently, The Conjuring 2 is also available on Netflix.) The Haunted Mansion (2003) The Haunted Mansion is a supernatural horror comedy film from 2003 that was directed by Rob Minkoff and written by David Berenbaum. Eddie Murphy plays a real estate agent whose family becomes imprisoned in a haunted home. The film is loosely based on the Disney attraction of the same name. By the conclusion of this heartwarming Disney classic, you may have a change of heart regarding those nasty, grinning ghosts. Trick ‘r Treat (2007)

What happens when the norms of Halloween traditions are disregarded? The inhabitants of a small Ohio village find out in this horror film that intertwines four stories. This movie has a cult following despite its limited release; Trick ‘r Treat Sam, the child in the burlap mask and orange pyjamas, is a surprisingly enduring Halloween costume for children. Trick ‘r Treat is not the massacre that many horror enthusiasts may have imagined. There are undoubtedly frightening parts, but this is simply a well-told story with a few jump scares and bloody scenes tossed in. It (2017)