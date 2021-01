Almost all the movies that were supposed to premiere last year were forced to have their initial release dates shifted, with some getting delayed indefinitely. Hopefully, the movies in this list have their premiere dates locked in for the next few months! 1. Raya and the Last Dragon Premiere date: March 5, 2021

In the fantasy world of Kumandra, humans and dragons lived together in harmony. When sinister monsters known as the Druun threatened the land, the dragons sacrificed themselves to save humanity. 500 years later, the Druun return and it’s up to a lone warrior, Raya, and her trusty steed, Tuk Tuk, to track down the last dragon and stop the Druun for good. This Disney animated film stars renowned names such as Kelly Marie Tran and Awkwafina. 2. The King’s Man Premiere date: March 12, 2021

The King’s Man is a prequel and the third film in the Kingsman film series. Set before World War I, the film tells the origins of the independent intelligence agency called The King’s Man. The covert organization was formed to stop a cabal from waging a war to wipe out millions, and one on their list is none other than Rasputin. 3. Morbius Premiere date: March 19, 2021

Based on a Marvel Comic character of the same name, the story is intriguing because it’s about a healer who becomes a killer. The plot of the story centers on Morbius (Jared Leto), a scientist who is afflicted by a rare blood disease. Desperate to be cured, he tries a dangerous cure that afflicts him with a form of vampirism. 4. F9 Premiere date: April 2, 2021

It’s hard to believe that the franchise grew to nine movies, but here we are. After the events in the last movie, Dominic Toretto (Vin Diesel) and his family are still facing danger. The family is now being hunted by a deadly assassin who happens to be Dom’s younger brother Jakob (John Cena). Jakob is also working with an old familiar enemy, Cipher (Charlize Theron), who is out to exact revenge on Dom. 5. No Time To Die Premiere date: April 2, 2021

James Bond once again tries to enjoy retirement before being rudely called back into service by a friend in the CIA, Felix Leiter. Five years after the capture of Ernst Stavro Blofeld, Bond is now tasked to look for Valdo Obruchev, a missing scientist. When it’s discovered that Obruchev was abducted, Bond must face a mysterious villain whose schemes involving the use of a dangerous new technology could see millions dead. 6. BIOS Premiere date: April 16, 2021

Ailing inventor Finch (Tom Hanks), the last man on Earth after a cataclysmic solar event, has been living in a bunker with his dog, Goodyear, for a decade. Faced with mortality due to a terminal illness, he builds a robot named Jeff (Caleb Landry Jones) to watch over his dog when he no longer can. When they embark on a perilous journey into a desolate American West, Jeff learns about life, love, friendship and what it means to be human. 7. A Quiet Place 2 Premiere date: April 23, 2021