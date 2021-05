This article was first published in theSun Buzz Raya edition HERE

Everyone miss celebrating festivals with their families and friends. Since the pandemic is still raging on, Buzz asked readers to share their most cherished Ramadan and Raya memories as a way to keep the festive spirit alive.

Here are the best Ramadan and Raya memories as told by our readers:

My best Raya memory would be when all of my family and cousins gather at the hometown. The last time we had the gathering was five to seven years ago. It’s hard to gather everyone at the same time since most of them are married and have family to visit. We would just gather everyone, cook together – even have BBQ for dinner – and play firecrackers all night. Sometimes before the BBQ starts we will play card games like Uno, or just hang out make stupid jokes and catch up with each other. I also enjoy watching all the older generations like my parents, aunts and uncles having ‘heated’ discussions – mainly gossiping and making stupid jokes among themselves. – Rye

My best Raya memory is gathering with my extended family whom we usually meet once a year. I didn’t get to gather with the family last year and possibly won’t be able to this year as well, but we can do a video call. Since I am working already, I have to give out duit raya. I miss the days when I was still receiving it instead! – Fatin Farhana Japre

All rebut-rebut (rushing for their turn) to use the bathroom to shower first, so we have to line up and ‘chup’ tempat. Also showing off who gets the most duit raya (all jokes and fun). – Farishah

Before the Covid-19 pandemic, the whole family will gather a day before Raya to cook together and prepare food such as lemang, rendang and many more dishes. At night, we will all sleep in the same room. Although it’s not comfortable due to the lack of space, it’s part of the fun with the family. – Faten

My memory of pre-Raya is always the ‘lemang traffic’ that’s near Zoo Negara. It’s a place where very few stalls sell hot and fresh lemang from day to night. It’s so good that my friends from Subang will come all the way there to buy it as well; apparently, it’s the best one in town. I’m one of the contributors to the traffic and will queue up for almost an hour to get lemang. By the time I get home, Mum’s rendang is ready, so I just wait for the last ‘buka puasa’ to have it. That’s my memory of Raya! The sacrifices for lemang. – Arina

Waking up early to wear new clothes and getting all dolled up! And running to get duit raya first. – Raushan

During uni days, it was my first time ‘buka puasa’ outside. My brother took me out for sahur and I got teary eyed. – svpik

Not being afraid to walk around the village with friends to collect duit raya. – Adila S.

Going to the Ramadan bazaar to buy food. – Farah

‘Convoy visiting’ to my relatives’ house to enjoy delicious food! – Ryna

My husband and I celebrated Eid in Tokyo, Japan this year. We rented an iron and room just to get ready for Eid. Since Eid is during summertime, we had to wake up as early as 4am. We took a train and a bus to get to the Malaysian embassy to perform prayers and enjoyed good food.

After the gathering with other Malaysians, we continued travelling around Tokyo city.

It felt really weird walking around Tokyo in our baju kurung and baju melayu. People looked at us like we’re some weirdo in pink (they did not have that kind of stare when someone wears Harajuku style).

My husband, who can speak Japanese, overheard them talking about us in the train.

What’s more obvious was this one guy recording us walking in Shinjuku street. Despite the stares, we still had a memorable Raya away from home.- Amalina