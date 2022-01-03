New year, new you!

2022 is finally here, and it is the perfect time for you to start shifting things around in your life – and you can start by pampering yourself. This includes doing the simplest things, like getting yourself a cup of your favourite coffee, splurging on premium delicacies, or, you can do whatever floats your boat!

As you begin a new chapter in life, it is important to do things that inspire you to grow, and most importantly, do it for you and not others. After all, it’s YOUR pamper day!

Shop till you drop

This is one of the easiest ways to blow off some steam. The idea of browsing around and getting everything you want and need would feel like a Disney fairytale come to life. Whether you walk home with a new outfit or a new pair of boots, it will definitely put a smile on your face because it doesn’t get any better than this. Moreover, research has revealed that there is a psychological and therapeutic value that you can get from shopping – if it is done in moderation. For example, filling your online shopping cart with items can provide you with a psychological and emotional boost, whereas window-shopping or online browsing can fuel your brain with serotonin. A study by the University of Michigan found that buying things that you personally love can provide you with a sense of control up to 40 times higher than not shopping. If clothes are not your cup of tea, you can shop for flowers or home decorations!

Restore your glow

With our hot weather, we often have many things to look forward to, like going to the beach or hiking. Unfortunately, our skin tends to produce more oil and lead to dehydration.

Thus, indulging yourself in a facial should be on your list, as this will help nourish your skin. When done regularly, facials can provide several advantages. While DIY facials are doable, they will not provide you with the same results as a professional facial.

One of the benefits of investing in a facial is it speeds up the process of removing dead cells from your skin to unveil a fresh new skin. Other than that, it aids in unclogging and clearing your skin’s pores, detoxifying your skin, making it appear fresher and more radiant.

Facials can also be soothing. As you lay on your back with your eyes shut and let the facialist do their magic, you’re definitely doing yourself a favour. If you’re not up for a facial, you can splurge on luxury skincare products, as long as it makes you happy!

Healthy hair, healthy you!

While taking care of your appearance is important, you should never neglect your personal hygiene. You can start by visiting the nearest salon to get your hair done. Sleep in, and get your hair done by a professional in no time. A visit to the salon can do so many wonders for your hair.

Salons often have a relaxing atmosphere, which is exactly what you need to destress. Aside from giving you healthier hair, scalp massages aid in relieving stress and increasing endorphins in your brain.

A scalp massage has several other benefits as well, including reducing muscle tension and promoting hair growth. A study in Japan revealed regularscalp massages increase hair thickness after 24 weeks. Besides that, it is also a natural remedy for migraines and headaches.

Massage your stress away

To make the most out of your pampering day, get yourself a massage to relax and loosen up, especially after a hectic year. Nowadays, stressful thoughts seem to knock on our door on a daily basis, thus, getting a massage can really help. Massages can improve one’s range of motion, boost the immune system and give an enhanced sense of happiness.

Massages also alleviate stress as well as tension headaches and reduce anxiety. Apart from that, an expert at the University of Alabama at Birmingham revealed that massage therapy can decrease blood pressure, prevent colds and improve your skin tone.

Fill your tummy

Now that you’re relaxed and rejuvenated, it is time to satisfy your cravings with yummy delicacies that are yours to take. Imagine eating your favourite dish, whether you’re queueing up at your favourite restaurant or ordering takeout while you binge-watch your favourite television show – your mental health will thank you. You don’t necessarily need to break the bank to eat at an expensive restaurant, you can simply pamper yourself by going to your favourite ice cream store and indulging in your favourite flavour.

Beach time!

Since travel restrictions are lifted, book a flight to the beach and enjoy the soothing atmosphere. From experiencing the soul-healing breeze to sunset watching, you’d be amazed at how the beach can do wonders for your mental health and help you rejuvenate before you start a new chapter in life. Going to the beach is more than just experiencing nature’s beauty, it provides several health benefits as well, and it is the perfect way to clear your mind and burn calories.

Sand is a natural exfoliant. Thus, taking a walk down the beach will get rid of the dead skin cells on your feet and soften your soles. As you absorb the vitamin D from the sunshine, you’re also strengthening the muscles between your feet and back, particularly your calves, glutes and quadriceps.

Paint your feelings away

Have you ever thought about taking a painting class but didn’t have the time for it? Well, now is the perfect time to do so. Keeping our mind sane is crucial and painting is a key player in achieving a healthy mind. Besides providing entertainment, it sharpens your mind as well.

Through painting, you get to explore your creative side and imagination. If you’re feeling expressive, revealing it through art will make you feel good.

Painting also aids in enhancing your memory recollection skills through conceptual visualisation and application. After all, who doesn’t love playing with colours and being able to express yourself freely on a piece of canvas?