$!On the hunt for inner zen

Find your inner peace with these books

THE art of inner peace isn’t easy to master, especially in today’s boisterous and distracting world. Emotional overload can jeopardise our sense of serenity and joy. When it comes to finding your inner peace, it doesn’t necessarily mean you have to embark on a journey across the world like Elizabeth Gilbert from Eat Pray Love did. There are no specific rules or methods when it comes to finding your inner peace. Instead, it can be easily accomplished by just whipping out a few key books. Here are some of our recommendations: The Pearl Wonder by Lilian Woo

The Pearl Wonder is a collection of Malaysian-born author Lilian Woo’s poems that comprise three different themes. These Award-winning poems focus on life elements such as Love, Nature, Inspiration and Motivation, and will take readers on an uplifting journey. The author believes these four elements are vital in nurturing and nourishing our lives and it’s all you need to find your inner zen. The Alchemist by Paulo Coelho

One of the few things that Santiago desires is freedom. What started out as a journey to seek his fortune turns into a discovery of the treasure found within – the fine line between reality and the sacred. Being an ambitious explorer, he learns to listen to his heart and follow the language of the omens. For Santiago, there’s always a lesson to learn from every obstacle. Soon, he realises that his dreams are not just his, but part of the Soul of the Universe as well. You Are A Badass by Jen Sincero

Written by New York’s #1 bestselling author, Jen Sincero, You Are A Badass singles out everything wrong with your daily choices. This book will most probably be a wake-up call for you considering how most of us tend to live our lives doing what others tell us, and what we think we are supposed to do. Sincero believes you should be doing what you want, and that you should do it for love and for yourself, as it will make you happier and richer. This book helps you identify and change the self-sabotaging thoughts and behaviours that hinder you from getting what you want, conquer your fears, make large amounts of money, and most importantly, learn how to love yourself and the people around you. This book has it all! Think Like A Monk by Jay Shetty

Growing up in a family where you could become one of three things – a doctor, lawyer, or a failure, the author chose to take the next flight to India to become a monk instead of attending his college graduation ceremony. After three years, he wrote down his experiences and ancient wisdom he had learnt on pieces of paper. Think Like A Monk was written to help individuals implement a monk’s mindset into their lives. This empowering book teaches readers how to clear obstacles to their potential and power by conquering negative thoughts, approaching peace, and creating true purpose. Shetty converts abstract lessons into advice and exercises that you can implement to minimise stress, improve relationships, and give the treasures that we find in ourselves to the world. What Does Peace Feel Like? by Vladimir Radunsky

This uniquely illustrated book conveys peace into the concrete terms of kindergarten children. The author interviewed dozens of school kids using the same question and all based on the five senses. In his piece, the word “peace” is defined in different languages with different senses and it teaches you how simple peace is and how the smallest things in life make it the most peaceful. Declutter Your Mind by Barrie Davenport & SJ Scott