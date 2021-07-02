OneRepublic is back with a new album, Human

After a long five years, OneRepublic has finally released a new album titled Human. The album features a mix of past hit singles and new songs.
The band’s last album was 2017’s Oh My My which became its highest-charting debut to date, landing at No. 3 on the Billboard 200.
Unfortunately, after a gruelling tour schedule for that album, lead vocalist and principal songwriter Ryan Tedder was so burnt out that he thought he was done with the band.
According to Tedder, the tour was “soul-destroying” because the band was on the road for nine months. By the time it got to October, he was only able to see his family for four days out of five months that year, with three months of touring left to go.
Since OneRepublic had been performing non-stop ever since they debuted in 2007, Tedder decided enough was enough, and decided it was time for a break.
As such, the latest album Human holds special meaning for both the band members and their fans. During the roundtable press conference with international media, Tedder shared that Human was the hardest album to create, because plans kept changing due to the pandemic.
The outbreak also affected the songwriting process for the track Someday.
“The song that I found hard to finish is the one called Someday, which we wrote in Phuket and Bangkok. The week after we left Thailand, the song was done and I loved it. The song has one of the best lyrics and is the concept for the album. The lyrics just punches you in the gut emotionally,” said Tedder.
“When you have too much time, it’s a mess to think about something. You overthink it and you create problems that didn’t exist. We were working on Someday until about a week ago, and we’re at our deadline right now. We did 30 versions of it,” Tedder added.
“Now I’m not even sure the version on the album is the right version. It was the hardest song to write because we basically worked on the song for two years,” he joked.
In Human, the single Run also holds significant meaning for Tedder.
“From a very young age, I’ve been inspired all the time. [I’m] very curious and creative. And I’m always thinking about where’s the next place we can go or try. I’m involved in over 30 businesses and working five to six albums at the same time.
“So this song [Run] is for someone like me who kinda wants everything in life, but obviously, you can’t because it’s impossible. It’s that constant search of that high-paced energy and the search for something new, exciting and different.
“To me, the song is telling you ‘Get up, get off your butt. Life is short. You’re not guaranteed another day. Get out there. Run. Wake up, look at the sun, chase it down and grab life by the horns. And own it.’ That’s my philosophy in life,” said Tedder.
“When you’re running and you’re moving fast, so much of the negative, depressing or distracting stuff in life just goes by you when you’re this focused and going after something.”
The music video for Run was shot in a real Hollywood set which was something the band hasn’t done before.
They also didn’t have a concept idea so when director Tomas Whitmore pitched his vision, the band immediately said ‘yes’. They filmed at the CBS Seinfield backlot, which Tedder said was a really special moment.
“It’s really special to be on that because it’s not cheap to use,” Tedder said and laughed.
Human will also include previously released singles Rescue Me, which has been certified RIAA Gold, Somebody To Love, Wanted, Didn’t I, and Better Days.
This article was first published in theSun Buzz edition HERE