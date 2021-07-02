OneRepublic is back with a new album, Human

After a long five years, OneRepublic has finally released a new album titled Human. The album features a mix of past hit singles and new songs.

The band’s last album was 2017’s Oh My My which became its highest-charting debut to date, landing at No. 3 on the Billboard 200.

Unfortunately, after a gruelling tour schedule for that album, lead vocalist and principal songwriter Ryan Tedder was so burnt out that he thought he was done with the band.

According to Tedder, the tour was “soul-destroying” because the band was on the road for nine months. By the time it got to October, he was only able to see his family for four days out of five months that year, with three months of touring left to go.

Since OneRepublic had been performing non-stop ever since they debuted in 2007, Tedder decided enough was enough, and decided it was time for a break.

As such, the latest album Human holds special meaning for both the band members and their fans. During the roundtable press conference with international media, Tedder shared that Human was the hardest album to create, because plans kept changing due to the pandemic.

The outbreak also affected the songwriting process for the track Someday.

“The song that I found hard to finish is the one called Someday, which we wrote in Phuket and Bangkok. The week after we left Thailand, the song was done and I loved it. The song has one of the best lyrics and is the concept for the album. The lyrics just punches you in the gut emotionally,” said Tedder.

“When you have too much time, it’s a mess to think about something. You overthink it and you create problems that didn’t exist. We were working on Someday until about a week ago, and we’re at our deadline right now. We did 30 versions of it,” Tedder added.

“Now I’m not even sure the version on the album is the right version. It was the hardest song to write because we basically worked on the song for two years,” he joked.