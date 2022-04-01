Origins of April Fool’s Day

APRIL Fools’ Day is celebrated on April 1st. April Fools’ Day is a yearly holiday celebrated with practical jokes, pranks, and hoaxes. Pranksters frequently reveal their prank to their victim by exclaiming loudly and proudly: “April Fool’s!” This ritual has been practiced for hundreds of years.
A Flemish poet penned some amusing lines about a nobleman who sends his servants on errands in preparation for a wedding feast in 1561 (the poem’s title approximately translates to “Refrain on errand-day / which is the first of April”). April Fool’s Day was first mentioned in Britain in 1686, when biographer John Aubrey defined April 1st as a “Fool’s holy day.”
Historians have also associated April Fool’s Day to festivities such as Hilaria (Latin meaning cheerful), a spring festival held in ancient Rome at the end of March by devotees of the religion of Cybele.
It entailed individuals dressing up in disguise and insulting fellow citizens and even magistrates, and was supposed to be inspired by the Egyptian narrative of Isis, Osiris, and Seth. There is further hypothesis that April Fool’s Day was linked to the vernal equinox, or the first day of spring in the Northern Hemisphere, when Mother Nature deceived people with changeable, unpredictable weather.
Without a doubt, April Fool’s Day is one of the most commonly observed non-religious holidays in the Western world. Children prank their parents, employees fool their co-workers, and even big news organisations to tease their readers. Nobody really knows the origin of April Fool’s Day or how it became an international phenomenon. April Fool’s Day seems to be quite a tradition, as evidenced by the earliest recorded mentions.
Today, April 1 is still all about tricking and pranking people but on a slightly different scale. April Fools’ Day has become a lot more complex, and sometimes the pranks go a bit too far, so trust no one and nothing. Treat it just like any other day.