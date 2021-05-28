Out of the shadows

This article was first published in theSun Buzz edition HERE What do you do when something that was once your safe haven turns into a source of pain? For musician Lucinda Chua, her solution was to pick up the art of embroidery, which helped her embrace her heritage and return to music with a fresh perspective. Chua is a South London-based singer, songwriter, composer, producer and multi-instrumentalist. Raised in Milton Keynes, she has English, Malaysian and Chinese roots. Growing up as a mixed-race kid in an overwhelmingly white area, she found solace in art, photography and her local music community. She began learning music from the age of three using the Suzuki method, which meant she largely played by ear. She regards music as a natural form of non-verbal self-expression. By the time she was in her 20s, she had caught the attention of US indie label Kranky, released two albums with her first band Felix, and even toured with Stars of the Lid as a cellist and string arranger. She has also performed with English singer-songwriter FKA twigs’ live band for her Magdalene tour in 2019, whilst self-releasing her debut solo EP Antidotes 1.

She has performed solo across the UK and Europe, including at the Red Bull Music Festival London, MUTEK Barcelona, Tate Modern and Somerset House, earning praise from publications like Pitchfork, The Guardian, Dazed and gal-dem. However, last year in the midst of the pandemic, she decided to take a break from music, as a result of heightened tensions brought about by discussions of racism on social media and within the music industry. The situation inspired a journey of self-discovery for Chua, as she sought a new method of expression. For nine months, she stopped listening and playing music entirely. Instead, she immersed herself in the meditative process of sewing and embroidery. This quickly became an outlet for her to chronicle new discoveries about her heritage. When she emerged from her musical hibernation, it was with a new sense of identity, as well as a jacket she designed with motifs inspired by ancient Chinese culture, which she wears with pride. BUZZ had the opportunity to have a chat with Chua about her second EP Antidotes 2, which was released on May 7, and the story of her growth during lockdown. Tell us about Antidotes 2, and what listeners can expect from the EP. “Antidotes 2 is the sister record to my first release, Antidotes 1. The process of making 1 felt like building a world, something textural and explorative. 2 feels a lot more intimate and personal – I am living right inside it, stripping back the layers.” What’s the inspiration behind your single, Torch Song? “For me, Torch Song is a love song for the self. It’s about feeling invisible and the desire to move and be moved. To be a river running but buried under stone, or a pile of leaves waiting to be carried by the wind. “Many beautiful moments can feel fleeting when there is no one there to see.” What’s the significance of the first track in Antidotes 2, Until I Fall? “I think it’s easy to focus on growing upwards, or moving forwards, we forget that life comes in cycles. The higher one climbs, the easier it is to be afraid to stumble or fall, but a fall can be exhilarating – it’s a chance to release the things that are no longer serving us, a rebirth.”

The jacket looks amazing! Can you share with us the creative process and how you came up with the designs? “Thank you! With live shows getting cancelled in 2020 and being grounded at home, I found myself with a lot of time. For the first time I didn’t have any desire to connect with music. I spent a lot of time at home listening to audiobooks, and whilst I listened, I taught myself to embroider. “I was inspired by different creatures from Chinese mythology, but I interpreted them in my own way. Each of them represents a moment in time for me, like tattoos that I wear on the outside. “It was a way for me to feel connected to my culture whilst I was separated from my friends and family and to remind myself of who I am outside of music.” Was it hard to learn embroidery? Do you plan to continue honing this newly gained skill? “It’s not something I had ever done before, I taught myself by looking at pictures and figured it out as I went. I think traditional Chinese embroidery is so stunning, such an eloquent way to convey a story, it has definitely been an inspiration to me. “The dragon was my first piece, you can’t see on the jacket but the back is very messy! By the time I had done a few, I was a lot neater and had learned how to control the threads better. “I hope to continue doing it because I love the process of sewing, it is like a meditation. My dream is to collect threads from each city I tour, so I can sew a diary of my travels and have something that will always remind me of the memories.”

How was your experience working with FKA twigs? “FKA twigs is a very talented, ambitious and hardworking artiste but she is also an incredibly kind, sensitive and generous person. I really enjoyed our time working togethert. “The shows were magical, it’s something I am very proud to have contributed towards. But some of my favourite moments were the small things, like making each other herbal teas on the tour bus, thrifting through vintage stores on our days off or going out dancing and letting our hair down.” What attracted you to the cello? “When I was very little, I saw a girl play the cello. She was a few years older than me and she had red hair. I just thought she was really cool and I wanted to be like her.” What’s in store for you next? “I don’t actually know the answer to that, but I hope it’s something nice!”