The party might be moved indoors but that doesn’t mean you can’t have fun with drinks! This Halloween, treat yourself to two Pandemic Cocktails made by freelance bartender & consultant Emcee, and toast to a better year ahead. Bloody Hell Mary

What you need: 60ml Jalapeno infused vodka (1 bottle of vodka + 10 nos Jalapeno, but any vodka is fine) 120ml Tomato juice 10ml Fresh lemon juice 5ml Worcestershire sauce 5ml Tabasco 2 pinches of salt 1 pinch of black pepper Method: 1.Add all ingredients in a salted rimmed glass. 2.Place some ice cubes and stir to mix the ingredients well. 3.Garnish with a gherkin pickle and enjoy. Black Hole