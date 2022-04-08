Party paradise

THINGS have not been quite the same since we were struck by Covid-19. The ongoing pandemic has drastically changed many aspects of our social lives. For one, we have not been able to organise or attend physical parties outside our homes like we used to.

Although the current measures permit us to, gathering outdoors still poses a risk to our health, especially we’re going to be mingling among a giant crowd of strangers. However, this does not mean we should deprive ourselves of the joys of physical parties.

After all, we can still have our friends and family over for celebrations! Not only is it safer, but also a lot cheaper. Hence, we have compiled a list of some of the best party supply shops in town to check out.

Party Fete

Throwing a party is fun, but sometimes it can be difficult to find the right items. And Party Fete understands it. In fact, Party Fete has become a go-to place for many for offering a wide range of party ensembles. Looking for a pompom? Balloons to plush your toys? Or cake toppers? They have it all!

Address: 1, Persiaran Kewajipan, USJ 1, 47600 Subang Jaya, Selangor

Operating Hours: 10am - 10pm (Monday - Sunday)