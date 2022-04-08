Party paradise

THINGS have not been quite the same since we were struck by Covid-19. The ongoing pandemic has drastically changed many aspects of our social lives. For one, we have not been able to organise or attend physical parties outside our homes like we used to.
Although the current measures permit us to, gathering outdoors still poses a risk to our health, especially we’re going to be mingling among a giant crowd of strangers. However, this does not mean we should deprive ourselves of the joys of physical parties.
After all, we can still have our friends and family over for celebrations! Not only is it safer, but also a lot cheaper. Hence, we have compiled a list of some of the best party supply shops in town to check out.
Party Fete
Throwing a party is fun, but sometimes it can be difficult to find the right items. And Party Fete understands it. In fact, Party Fete has become a go-to place for many for offering a wide range of party ensembles. Looking for a pompom? Balloons to plush your toys? Or cake toppers? They have it all!
Address: 1, Persiaran Kewajipan, USJ 1, 47600 Subang Jaya, Selangor
Operating Hours: 10am - 10pm (Monday - Sunday)
Balloon Buzz
With various outlets across the Klang Valley, Balloon Buzz is another store every party planner swears by. For instance, its variety of balloon bouquets alone will impress you. The outlet has balloons dedicated not just for regular parties, but also for other crucial milestones like baby showers, weddings and gender reveal.
Aside from balloons, Balloon Buzz also offers a range of other party supplies that will impress any party hosts – from party streamers to invitation cards to pinatas, and more. You can even order cakes and soap flowers from their online website.
Address: G78, Wangsa Walk Mall, Wangsa Avenue, Jalan Wangsa Perdana 1, Wangsa Maju, 53300 Kuala Lumpur
Operating Hours: 10am - 8.30pm (Monday - Sunday)
MOB Party Lab
Originally known as M&K Party House, MOB PARTY LAB is a haven for party-goers looking for alternative decorations. For example, MOB PARTY LAB easily stands out for its kitschy knick-knacks and horror props – severed limbs, skull heads, and even skeleton models.
But fret not, you can also make a stop at MOB PARTY LAB to source out other party supplies. MOB PARTY LAB supplies some of the best balloons, glow sticks, and celebratory banners.
Address: 179, Jalan Tun H S Lee, City Centre, 50000 Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur
Operating Hours: 9.30am - 6.30pm (Monday - Sunday)
Kaison
Many may not know this, but Kaison is also a good source of party supplies. You can discover many creative and aesthetically-pleasing party accessories here. Indeed, you may want to head over here if you are looking to organise a Pinterest-worthy party.
Whether it be whimsical plates or cute gift boxes, Kaison’s party offerings can help you realise your perfect picture party. And the best part of it all? – their items are affordable and very durable.
And similar to Balloon Buzz, Kaison has multiple outlets across the country. But a personal favourite of mine is located in One Utama.
Address: 1 Utama Shopping Centre, Lot S335a, Second Floor, 1, Lebuh Bandar Utama, Bandar Utama, 47800 Petaling Jaya, Selangor
Operating Hours: 10am - 10pm (Monday - Sunday)
Akudankraf
But what if you are looking for something more personalised? Well, enter Akudankraf. Established by two friends in 2013, this innovative art and craft store designs and handmakes stylish and chic decorations for all events.
Customers can request for customised party bags, cake toppers, 3D guest books, and all things pretty to give your party that extra personalised touch.
Address: No. 16-3 (2nd Floor), Jalan TTDI Grove 1/1, Taman TTDI Grove, 43000 Kajang, Selangor
Operating Hours: 10am - 5pm (Monday - Sunday)