$!Piercing Devotion

A closer look at the pierced tongues, cheeks and back during Thaipusam
The annual Thaipusam celebration sees millions of Hindu devotees coming together in a spectacular display of faith. Celebrated during the full moon in the month of Thai, the constellation of Pusam will be located in the highest position, according to Indian astrologers.
This year, the festival falls on Jan 18.
Dedicated to Lord Murugan, the God of war, this day is a commemoration of the time his mother Pavarthi, the Hindu Goddess, gave him a Vel (divine javelin).
The Vel is meant to be an embodiment of the Goddess’ shakti (power) to vanquish the evil being Soorapadman. According to the Skanda Purana (Hindu scriptures), Murugan made use of the Vel to defeat him. When it became clear that it was not a fight he could win, the evil being turned himself into a mango tree, thinking he could fool Murugan.
But luck did not favour him. The God of War hurled his Vel into the tree, splitting it into two halves . One half turned into a rooster, and the other, a peacock. From that day forth, the rooster became the emblem on his battle flag and the peacock became his mount.
For this reason, the Vel is an object of worship in Murugan temples.
Devotees pay homage to Lord Murugan for numerous reasons and in a range of different ways. From carrying Kavadis (offerings) to pulling chariots in a long procession, devotees partake in several acts of devotion that show immense control of their senses. Kavadis are a physical burden, and usually take the form of sugarcanes or small milk pots, either carried on the head or hanging from their bodies.
The most eye-catching act remains to be the body piercings some devotees do to secure the offerings to their flesh. Tongues, cheeks, back – these are just some of the parts of the body that are pierced during the ritual.
An unorthodox belief
Orthodox teachings of Hinduism prohibit bodily injury, and the traditional practice of Thaipusam initially consisted of the carrying of milk or rose water in silver pots. In olden days, devotees would only carry the Kavadi on their shoulders. According to Hindu teachings, there should be no blood spilt on temple grounds.
However, piercing is a new practice which some devotees have adapted according to their understanding of their beliefs.
While some do not participate in these acts, there are others who firmly believe that not only are they reaffirming their faith, but that it is through piercing that their transgressions from the previous year can be cleansed.
The reasons differ from person to person. Not everyone is seeking soul purification. There are many who are simply there to make a vow.
Some participate because they want to see their business flourish, others may be there because they are having relationship issues – some human problems do require a little extra help to solve, after all.
The before
In preparation of Thaipusam, some disciples fast throughout the entire month of Thai with only one vegetarian meal each day. A full day before Thaipusam begins, they observe a 24-hour fasting period, with no meal intake.
The Honorable Secretary V. Gopala Krishnan of Kuil Sri Sakthi Easwari Temple, Sungai Way, Petaling Jaya, shared that many devotees immerse themselves in the studies of Lord Murugan prior to the celebration.
“In their minds, there is only Lord Murugan. During the procession, they reply to chants of VetriVel Muruganuku with Arogara, a special term for Murugans,” he said. Roughly translated, the chant comes to mean “praise to Lord Murugara”.
The term Arogara is a sort of praise for the God of War when he comes back victorious from his battle. On the day of Thaipusam, participants take baths and have vibuthi (holy ash) smeared on their foreheads before inducing a state of trance. This state of altered consciousness is known as arul vaku (trance of grace).
The holy ash is made out of dried cow dung and is believed to protect man against evil forces. The product of combustion, the ash is said to ignite the devotee’s spirit, purifying his soul.
The trance state is described to be much like possession, but not everyone can experience it. Physical and mental strength has to be taken into account as well. Certain body types endure it better, while it may be more difficult for others to enter that state.
Simply put, mediums may be able to travel in or out of weaker physical bodies better due to lower resistance. Others with friendlier personalities or better communication skills may also find that they enter this altered state of reality better.
Once devotees have entered that state of mind, their flesh is then pierced with hooks, spears, or Vels without any pain – many do not even bleed.
“Not everyone can do it. Leaders or sometimes, temple priests, are the ones who do it,” explained Gopalakrishnan. “You must be prepared. One can’t simply just decide to go and get the piercing today.”
The devotees then proceed to make the offering to Lord Murugan.
At the end of it, holy ash is applied on the forehead again before a priest chants prayers.
“The same priest who initiated the ceremony has to be the one to end it. There will be a small ceremony to close things,” Gopalakrishnan added.
This brings the disciples out of their state of trance. Piercings are removed and when consciousness is regained, we sometimes see them collapsing from the weight of what they went through.
Subsequently, the holy ash is also smeared on the areas that were pierced. The devotees recover without a scar, ready to face the rest of the year with renewed faith.