$!Piercing Devotion

The annual Thaipusam celebration sees millions of Hindu devotees coming together in a spectacular display of faith. Celebrated during the full moon in the month of Thai, the constellation of Pusam will be located in the highest position, according to Indian astrologers.

This year, the festival falls on Jan 18.

Dedicated to Lord Murugan, the God of war, this day is a commemoration of the time his mother Pavarthi, the Hindu Goddess, gave him a Vel (divine javelin).

The Vel is meant to be an embodiment of the Goddess’ shakti (power) to vanquish the evil being Soorapadman. According to the Skanda Purana (Hindu scriptures), Murugan made use of the Vel to defeat him. When it became clear that it was not a fight he could win, the evil being turned himself into a mango tree, thinking he could fool Murugan.

But luck did not favour him. The God of War hurled his Vel into the tree, splitting it into two halves . One half turned into a rooster, and the other, a peacock. From that day forth, the rooster became the emblem on his battle flag and the peacock became his mount.

For this reason, the Vel is an object of worship in Murugan temples.

Devotees pay homage to Lord Murugan for numerous reasons and in a range of different ways. From carrying Kavadis (offerings) to pulling chariots in a long procession, devotees partake in several acts of devotion that show immense control of their senses. Kavadis are a physical burden, and usually take the form of sugarcanes or small milk pots, either carried on the head or hanging from their bodies.

The most eye-catching act remains to be the body piercings some devotees do to secure the offerings to their flesh. Tongues, cheeks, back – these are just some of the parts of the body that are pierced during the ritual.

An unorthodox belief

Orthodox teachings of Hinduism prohibit bodily injury, and the traditional practice of Thaipusam initially consisted of the carrying of milk or rose water in silver pots. In olden days, devotees would only carry the Kavadi on their shoulders. According to Hindu teachings, there should be no blood spilt on temple grounds.

However, piercing is a new practice which some devotees have adapted according to their understanding of their beliefs.

While some do not participate in these acts, there are others who firmly believe that not only are they reaffirming their faith, but that it is through piercing that their transgressions from the previous year can be cleansed.

The reasons differ from person to person. Not everyone is seeking soul purification. There are many who are simply there to make a vow.

Some participate because they want to see their business flourish, others may be there because they are having relationship issues – some human problems do require a little extra help to solve, after all.