Prince Harry and Meghan Markle help a women’s shelter get back on its feet

This article first appeared in theSun BUZZ International Day of Happiness edition HERE

When a women’s shelter in Texas was badly hit by brutal winter storms and was in need of necessary supplies, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepped in to help out.

Every year, the Genesis Women’s Shelter & Support gives around 3,700 women and kids in abusive households a place of refuge and a chance to start over.

Unfortunately, several parts of the building were damaged by storm Uri and was in urgent need of repairs.

A caved in roof, burst pipes and furniture was beyond saving were among the damage suffered by the facility forcing the shelter has to close for the first time in 40 years.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex got wind of the emergency alert online and donated to the shelter through their non-profit, Archewell Foundation.

The much-needed donation helped the shelter get back on its feet and carry out the necessary repairs. Donations also poured in from people across the States and from abroad as well.

“Not only will this gift provide for our critical needs, it shines an international spotlight on violence against women and children, letting survivors know that they are not alone,” said Jan Langbein, CEO of Genesis Women’s Shelter & Support.

Beyond the roof repairs, the money from the couple’s foundation will go toward the shelter’s immediate emergency response needs, the shelter said.

In a recent interview with James Corden, Prince Harry reiterated by saying, “My life is always going to be about public service and Meghan signed up to that, and the two of us enjoy doing that.”

A new royal on the way

On February 14, the happy couple also announced that they are expecting a second child and reconfirmed their commitment to philanthropy.

Meghan revealed that they decided to find out the baby’s sex “this time,” intimating that the royal couple really did not know they were having a boy or a girl when Meghan was pregnant with Archie.

“We can confirm that Archie is going to be a big brother,” the couple said in a statement.

The baby girl is due this summer.