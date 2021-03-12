Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively donate US$1 million to food charities

This article first appeared in theSun BUZZ International Day of Happiness edition HERE

Hollywood superstars Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively have been known to dip into their bank accounts to help charities and children in need.

The power couple recently donated US$1 million to two food banks, Feeding America and Food Banks Canada, to help those affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Previously, the couple donated US$500,000 to both charities when the pandemic first started in early 2020.

“When #COVID19 first hit in early 2020, @VanCityReynolds and @BlakeLively generously donated US$500K to US sister organization @FeedingAmerica and to Food Banks Canada helping kickstart our COVID-19 Response Funds,“ the organization Food Banks Canada wrote on Instagram.

“It was an act that inspired so many Canadians to donate to their local food banks and show their support to their neighbours during these critical times. Our heartfelt thanks and gratitude ONCE AGAIN to Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively for pledging another US$500K in support of our COVID-19 Response Funds.”

Food Banks Canada also playfully poked fun at Reynold’s ongoing friendly “feud” with fellow actor, Hugh Jackman.

“You continue to be not only our favourite Canadian, but also our favourite superhero, (sorry, Hugh Jackman),“ it added.

The couple responded in kind, saying “We are honoured and privileged to be able to continue our support of Feeding America and Food Banks Canada.”

“We know the struggles so many of our neighbours faced last year are not over, and we are grateful for the opportunity to help facilitate the important work of food banks across the US and Canada to be able to provide nourishing meals to people in need,“ they added.