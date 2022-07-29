Sea voyage

ON a cruise, it’s not just about the destination. Instead, it’s the journey along the way, and having fun above the seawater. In contrast to an ocean liner that transports passengers from one point on the globe to the other often across the oceans, a cruise ship takes passengers on a round trip for anywhere from a day to a week. With ocean waves crashing to relax your mind and rejuvenate your soul, here are the different types of cruises. River cruise A river cruise takes place in rivers, which are much smaller than seas and oceans. As you travel along inland waterways, there might be stops at various city ports. On river cruises, you sail along at a gentle pace and soak up the scenery. It is a calming experience, as you slow down in our fast-paced world. One of the world’s more popular river cruises is the 1,320km Rhine river cruise which fairytales are made of, studded with castles, medieval villages and hill-top palaces.

Expedition cruise An expedition cruise is for the more adventurous travellers who want to do a lot more than just relax. If you’re cruising in warmer waters, you might have a chance to go scuba diving, and if cruising in colder waters such as the Arctic, you might go trekking across the top of a glacier. National Geographic hosts a number of cruises that last from one week to three. From Antarctica to Alaska, their expedition cruises bring passengers to some of the most remote and pristine places on the planet. Accompanying each expedition is a diverse team of experts who will share their knowledge and insights into the wildlife, landscape and local culture.

Mega cruise Mega cruises are the first thing that comes to your mind when you think of cruises. These ships typically accommodate more than 5000 guests and the biggest mega cruise is Wonder of the Seas, operated by Royal Caribbean International. Mega cruises have a wide array of amenities on board from cinemas to water slides to their very own Starbucks franchises, themed restaurants, libraries, go-karting tracks, theatres and so much more. Cruises on these ships tend to be 7-14 days and they typically visit tourist destinations with interesting things to see.

Singles cruise Also known as solo cruises, single cruises are for the singles out there who’s just come out of a relationship or want to meet new and interesting people in an all-inclusive environment. Passengers can benefit from ‘Singles Mingle’ drink parties, cabin stewards, 24-hour room service, a nightly turndown service (a service in which a guest’s room is made ready for them to sleep in), and an open seating arrangement. A solo cruise is a perfect way to travel alone but never feel bored or lonely and the Norwegian Cruise Lines is one of the best solo cruisers with studio cabins and singles activities like bar crawls, meetups, ropes courses, and climbing walls. Luxury cruise Luxury cruises offer VIP service, like private dining rooms, personal butlers, larger cabins, gourmet restaurants with world-class chefs, opulent decor, strict dress codes, more exotic destinations, and they’re more likely to be all-inclusive (and more expensive as well).

One of the top luxury cruises is Viking Ocean Cruises, which emphasises cultural enrichment, which means you can expect activities like TED Talk screenings, cooking classes and riveting stage performances on board, as well as shore excursions like exclusive after-hours museum visits or culinary tours.