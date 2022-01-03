$!Six shows to look forward to in 2022!

Happy New Year, binge racers!

THE entertainment world has been fuelling us with outstanding and incredible television shows throughout the year. Shows like Loki, The Mandalorian and You dominated our screens, and – good news – there’s more to come in 2022! Here are some of the shows to look forward to this year! Ms Marvel

Marvel Studios has released various projects throughout 2021. In 2022, Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) fans are in for another treat! Ms Marvel is officially making its debut. The series centres on 16-year-old Kamala Khan, a Muslim Pakistani-American teenager hailing from Jersey City. Kamala is a huge fan of the Avengers, particularly Captain Marvel. She’s also an ambitious artist, enthusiastic gamer and avid fan-fiction writer. However, Kamala has always struggled to fit in, and just like other teenagers, she’s trying to figure out who she is. But her life takes a turn when she gets superpowers like the heroes she idolises. This six-episode show marks the 18th TV series under the MCU, and the newest installment of Phase Four. Peaky Blinders (Season 6)

Don’t mess with the Peaky Blinders! After three years of waiting, this highly anticipated show is finally making its comeback, and fans can expect a number of story plots wrapping up in this final season. After season five’s brutal cliff-hanger, fans have been making their own speculations on Tommy Shelby’s fate, especially after the last episode ended with a scene of Tommy pointing a gun to his head. With Michael Gray betraying his trust and the guilt from his wife’s death, audiences witnessed Tommy’s mental health rapidly declining in season five. At this point, fans are already on the edge of their seats as they wait for season six to arrive in 2022. Euphoria (Season 2)

HBO is finally putting an end to fans’ misery after two years of waiting for Rue Bennett and her gang to reunite in Euphoria Season 2. Based on the trailer, the plot is pretty straightforward, especially for fans who have been following the show. In season 2, fans will get to see more high school action and how some of the main characters are lured into drug trafficking. Meanwhile, Rue must find hope while trying to balance the forces of love, loss and overcome her substance abuse. Fans will also get a deeper insight into Rue’s family background in this new season. Bridgerton (Season 2)

Fans last saw Anthony Bridgerton ending his on-and-off relationship with opera singer Siena Rosso after he caved in to expectations for him to marry someone from his own social class, as he was set to fill in his father’s shoes as Viscount in season one. The second season of this popular Netflix series set in 1813 Regency London will centre more on Anthony and his love interest Kate Sharma. The trailer revealed Anthony and Kate having a heated conversation outside of a party, where she mocks his old-fashioned requirements for a future wife, and fans can definitely expect more arguing from these two. Will romance kick-off between these two, or will Anthony return to Siena? Alice in Borderland (Season 2)

