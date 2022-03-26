BUZZ speaks with regional artistes on the local entertainment industry’s gradual recovery

The local entertainment scene is experiencing a gradual recovery but it will take some time to return to pre-pandemic levels. – URBANSCAPES

FOR the past two years, many local industries were not able to carry out their business as usual in order to prevent the transmission of Covid-19. This, in turn, caused a great loss of revenue for numerous corporations and individuals in different fields. Among those that were badly affected were the local artistes in the entertainment scene. Many of them were not able to conduct their regular activities, be it performing live or meeting their fans in person. But since restrictions have been relaxed, there has been a gradual revival of the entertainment scene. Regional artistes now have more liberty to carry out activities for work. Although there are still restrictions, the entertainment scene is slowly but surely getting back on track. To learn more about this, BUZZ spoke to four regional artistes to find out their perspectives on the matter. We also discussed their experiences navigating the present state of the industry.

Asyraf Nasir, local rapper and songwriter “It was colourful before the pandemic. There was never a weekend where nothing was happening. We had live performances at any form of venue, be it on a stage or by the roadside of a café, life was definitely lively. But events today are either limited or cancelled due to ‘positive’ scares, or inconsistent legislation that put the entire entertainment industry on a hiatus. “The best description [is that things are] cloudy because of the disconnection we have, and it has pushed us into survival mode. But things are slowly getting better. Performances are happening but as I have mentioned, less frequently and some [events] end up being postponed. “Thus, this makes it more of a point for every creator to shift to connecting to their audiences online. The digital game today is the strongest ever. In terms of future plans, I am in the midst of completing my debut album. You can expect it to arrive sometime in August this year.”

Darren Teh, lead singer of local band, An Honest Mistake “Before the pandemic, we were doing a lot of corporate shows and prestigious festivals (both international and national). I was also in Japan for a music conference where we were booked for shows in May 2020 but of course, we know how it all went down. “When the pandemic hit, everything became nothing. Two years of absolutely no music. But things are now picking even though they are moving very slowly. Thanks to Cendana, we were able to secure funding to produce new music. “The demos in my room are now [coming to] life. And we were able to release a couple of singles and a few remixes. “As for live performances, we will be doing shows at more obscure venues, ones that are more artsy and have fewer challenges with the authorities. Definitely going to do more shows out of KL, as it seems to be more relaxed.”

Danny Koo, local artist, TV host, and content creator “Before the epidemic, I had been expanding my career in China. I used to fly to Beijing every month to participate in the filming of various programmes in China, and I also met many foreign content creators. Unfortunately, due to the epidemic, I now stay put in Malaysia. “But thanks to the internet, as an online content creator, I can focus my energy on creating more content online. However, I do have a few plans in the pipeline too. First, I will continue to produce more songs/records and also will be filming my short films. “Now that I have my company – Dannyahboy Production – set up, I will also be [busy] behind-the-scenes. Hopefully through this, I will discover more young and promising talents to produce meaningful content with.”