Style up for Aildilfitri

Beautiful and stylish outfits to consider for the celebration

FOR the past two years, our fellow Muslim brothers and sisters have not been able to balik kampung. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, precautions had to be made to prevent the transmission of the Covid-19 virus. But thanks to the vaccine, it is once again safe for us to travel outside our homes. And that means we can now finally physically meet up with our family and friends! As for our Muslim brothers and sisters, they can at last catch up and celebrate the upcoming Hari Raya Aidilfitri with their loved ones. So, in conjunction with the upcoming Holy celebration, we have compiled a list of both traditional and contemporary Malay festive attire you can pick to wear during your visits!

Classic Baju Kurung Of course, what is Hari Raya without looking stunning in your baju kurungs! The baju kurung indeed is always the number one choice among female shoppers during Hari Raya. However, there are several variations of baju kurung – each having its own eccentric style. For the traditional baju kurung, the ubiquitous outfit is made out of four components. The first one is the Baju (blouse) which has long sleeves and extends to between the hips and knees. It is usually made out of traditional Malay fabric such as songket (patterned handwoven silk or cotton material), silk, satin and cotton in batik, pastels and bright colours. And they are either imported from local states like Pahang, Terengganu or Kelantan.Some are even brought over from China, Taiwan, Turkey or India. The baju is then paired with a sarong (skirt) that is worn in a wavy-style fold. You can see the folds from the left or right side of the sarong. Since part of the celebrations takes place outside, the outfit also comes with a protective cloth, known as kain dagang. A type of sarong, the cloth is used outside to protect one from the heat. But indoors, it is hung on the arm or at the waist. The look is then completed with its last piece – a scarf that is worn over the shoulders. But if one uses a kain dagang, they will instead wear a keringkam, a traditional short decorated scarf.

Baju Kurung Kedah Contrary to the traditional baju kurung, Baju Kurung Kedah borrows influence from the Siamese culture. Hence, like its Siamese short blouse model, the Baju Kurung Kedah has a shorter length top that only extends to the hips and has three-quarter sleeves. The outfit is then worn with either a long skirt or a plan batik sarong. Its simple design makes it very easy for one to move around and carry out tasks. Thus, it is often considered the more practical and comfortable attire option as compared to its original version.

Modern Baju Kurung The modern baju kurung on the other hand experiments more with its pattern and colours. In fact, it has evolved throughout the years. Each new year offers new designs and cuts. For example, the current ones resemble the modern-day woman through playing with its cutting. Unlike the aforementioned versions, the modern baju kurung are more closely trimmed to the body. The tops are usually shaped with a prominent and cinched-in waist. They also do away with pesak (a piece of cloth sewn under the sleeve). Instead, designers used zipping and darts to achieve a more minimalistic aesthetic. Meanwhile, the kurung skirt falls over the hips and legs in a mermaid outline or a long A-line skirt. And ladies usually wear them in either a wrapped or pleated style.

Baju Kebaya But if you are looking for a more feminine look, baju kebaya is the the right look for you! Gaining its roots from the ancient Javanese kingdom of Majapahit, this traditional outfit is well adored for its floral-patterned elaboration and exquisite lace embellishments. As such, it is perfect for ladies wanting to look elegant and graceful in a traditional outfit. In terms of its structure, baju kebaya is a long-sleeved blouse that is paired with a sarong made from songket or batik. However, for its top, there are various choices that ladies can pick from. This is because the top can be produced in a variety of fabrics, including sheer cloth with brocade and delicate embroidery.

Baju Melayu Cekak Musang Well, as for our Muslim brothers, there are two types of popular attire that they wear during Raya. One of them being the classic Baju Melayu Cekak Musang. Not only is it timeless, but it is also very easy to put together. All it takes is three easy components! A tailored long-sleeved shirt, a smart pair of trousers, and a kain sampin. And that is all – you are good to go! As to how it is worn, Muslim men usually pair their top (which features a five-button stand up) with a stiff raised collar, underneath a kain sampin folded around the waistline.