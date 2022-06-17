Super father’s day

A tribute to the fathers in comic book movies

THIS second-parter to BUZZ’s Mother’s Day article (publisahed May 6), this will compile the fathers – and father-esque – roles of characters in popular comic book movies. Alarmingly, but not that surprising, there are far more father-figure characters in these films compared to mother-figure characters. Perhaps we will see things even out as studios are pushing for more female superheroes in movies. Additionally, due to the sheer amount of dad-dominant roles, we will be breaking down both the best and worst fathers in comic book movies. Best Fictional Fathers

Charles Xavier Though the role has been played by two separate actors, we’re going to go with Patrick Stewart’s version of the exceptionally popular Professor X. The extremely powerful Xavier – in 20th Century Fox’s X-Men movies – led a single life, and never fathered any children from his bloodline. But due to the responsibility he felt towards defending and guiding emerging mutants in a world that seemed prejudiced against them, Xavier set up the Xavier School for Gifted Youngsters. In many ways, he became a father figure for young (and old) mutants who were lost in the world, and for most of these mutants, Xavier crafted heroes who defended not only mutants, but also normal humans. Professor X is listed as the first because he was the first superhero dad when X-Men came out in 2000.

Tony Stark The role of Iron Man was actor Robert Downey Jr.’s saving grace from a troubled past, and his role in 2009’s Iron Man was the beginning of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Though RDJ has the most screentime in the totality of the MCU as Stark and lived a promiscuous life before being tethered down by Pepper Potts, he never fathered a child – that we know of – until his final film, Avengers: Endgame. Due to his valour and self-sacrifice in not only defending his wife and daughter from Thanos and the Mad Titan’s army (again), but also the entire galaxy, Stark deserves the number two spot as best superhero dad. We love him 3000.

Alfred Pennyworth Though the role of Bruce Wayne’s butler and spiritual adoptive father has been held by multiple actors throughout multiple films and television series, with the most recent being Andy Serkis in The Batman, it can’t be argued that Michael Caine’s depiction of Alfred Pennyworth is the best. The guiding voice of reason for Bruce Wayne in Christopher Nolan’s Batman trilogy, and the only source of warmth in the damp, cold Batcave, Nolan’s Pennyworth was more than just a butler. The most heartbreaking scene in The Dark Knight Rises between Wayne and Pennyworth wouldn’t have worked without Caine.

Yondu Udonta Though he only appears in two of the currently released Guardians of the Galaxy films, Michael Rooker’s Udonta initially appears as a minor antagonist in the first GoTG film. Having kidnapped Peter Quill as a child and raising him among the Ravagers, an intergalactic crime syndicate, Udonta spent most of the first film also chasing down Quill over the Power Stone. The true extent and heroism of Udonta was revealed in the sequel, when Quill learns that Udonta kidnapped him on the orders of Quill’s father, Ego but never delivered him because Udonta found out about what Ego was doing to the children brought to him. Having formed a father-son bond with Quill, Udonta didn’t blink when it came to the moment he had to sacrifice himself to save Quill, saying: “He may have been your father, boy, but he wasn’t your daddy. I’m sorry, I didn’t do none of it right. I’m damn lucky you’re my boy.”

Logan It’s only fair to end this with Hugh Jackman’s Logan, just as how it began with Stewart’s Xavier. First appearing in 2000’s X-Men, and then ending his run in 2017’s Logan, Jackman had a mighty run as the iconic Wolverine. It’s crazy to think that when he was revealed to be playing Wolverine, comic fans were angry because he was “too tall” and “too good looking” to play the traditionally stout, hairy and unpleasant Wolverine from the comics. In the films, Jackman’s Logan displayed the exact qualities of his comic counterpart; rowdy, belligerent, violent ... and protective, particularly over children. In every film, Logan was being an absolute dad, and in his last appearance, Logan was revealed to actually be a dad when his clone daughter, Laura shows up to throw the secretive life he was leading with Xavier into an R-rated turmoil. Even though Ryan Reynolds is actively petitioning for Jackman’s return, the character we watched growing up has canonically died in Logan, doing what dads are supposed to do; protecting his child.

Worst Fictional Fathers Thanos Does this really need to be explained? While Thanos’ galaxy-wide population control makes some sense due to increasingly finite resources, the appropriately named Mad Titan regularly tortures and experiments on his children, and has probably killed some of them. And they aren’t even his real children. Gamora, Nebula and the other warriors in Thanos’ Black Order were kids orphaned by his genocide across different planets.