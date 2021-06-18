Sushi myths debunked

This article was first published in theSun Buzz Sushi & Shows edition. So yes, you can enjoy watching these shows while having a plate of yummy sushi!

ONE of the many reasons why most people refuse to give Japanese food a try is due to the prevalent sushi myths they have heard. Today, we unearth and debunk some of the sushi myths once and for all so that everyone can expand their gastronomic selections.

Myth 1: Sushi is a Japanese thing

Truth: Sushi may be a Japanese thing but most countries in Southeast Asia have a variation of this. This is because using vinegar is the best way to preserve fish. A long time ago, cooked rice and vinegar were packed around fresh fish to preserve them before refrigerators came along.

Myth 2: Sushis are expensive

Truth: Just like all dishes around the world, there are both cheaper and expensive options for the same food. There are cheaper sushi sold in supermarkets which are just as good as the more expensive fares in fancy restaurants.

Myth 3: Some sushi fish are served alive

Truth: Sushi fish that are served alive are known as ikizukuri, which is a different area of Japanese cuisine.

Myth 4: Salmon is a traditional sushi fish

Truth: Contrary to popular belief, salmon, while very common these days, wasn’t a traditional sushi fish, because it spoilt quickly. It only became popular when refrigeration came to Japan.

Myth 5: Rub the chopsticks together to get rid of splinters

Truth: Chopsticks are rubbed together to create a rough surface to help pick up noodles easily. However, rubbing the chopsticks together in a place owned by a Japanese person is considered rude and insulting.

Myth 6: There’s a specific grade for sushi fish

Truth: There is no special grade of fish to make sushi. What’s important is that the fish meat used must be fresh and presented in a way that eliminates bacterial growth. A sashimi grade fish basically means a fish that is fresh enough that you can safely eat it raw.

Myth 7: Miso soup is an appetiser

Truth: In Japan, miso soup is usually what you eat for breakfast!

Myth 8: Sushi pairs with sake

Truth: Sushi and sake are both made out of rice and it’ll be too much of the same thing. Sushi is usually paired with green tea or beer.

Myth 9: Sushi is an everyday food

Truth: A lot of us think the Japanese eat sushi everyday but that’s not true at all. They believe in having balanced meals, and eating sushi daily does not provide that at all. Sushi is still great as a quick meal or snack though.

Myth 10: Sushi must always be eaten with soya sauce

Truth: It’s not necessary to always eat sushi with soya sauce because the rice is already properly seasoned on its own. It all still comes down to preference. Just don’t drown the sushi in the sauce plate.