2020 has been year filled with surprises and uncertainties for all of us. Despite the circumstances we found ourselves in, it is not without opportunities that can be capitalised to propel ourselves forward.

Before we transition into the year of the Metal Ox on Feb 3, here are the forecast that awaits each of the 12 Animal Signs this year.

1. Ox 1937, 1949, 1961, 1973, 1985, 1997, 2009, 2021

As the big kahuna of 2021, all eyes will be on you. Whether the year will be good or not depends on how well you deal with all the attention you’re getting. To make the most out of this year, you must step up. It’s time to be the leader and show the world what you got.

2. Tiger 1938, 1950, 1962, 1974, 1986, 1998, 2010

Among the 12 Animal Signs, Tigers are blessed with some of the most auspicious stars in 2021. What this means for you is that in all of your endeavours, you will never be short of helping hands. Of course, the catch is that you have to be open to those who want to help you. Besides that, offer value so that it’s a mutually beneficial relationship.

3. Rabbit 1939, 1951, 1963, 1975, 1987, 1999, 2011

Every year, there’s bound to be one or two Animal Signs that get the short end of the stick. It just so happens that for 2021, it’s the Rabbit. However, this doesn’t mean there’s nothing good in store for you. Take the challenges you’ll be facing as life lessons and turn them into an opportunity to grow. Look inwards and you can still make 2021 work for you.

4. Dragon 1940, 1952, 1964, 1976, 1988, 2000, 2012

2021 may just be the money-making year you’ve been waiting for. This year, Dragons will be gifted with ideas to generate wealth. It may come in the form of solutions, added values or even novelty. It’s not only about waiting for good stars to come into your life; it’s also about activating them by taking actions. Commit to your goals and your wealth will multiply.

5. Snake 1941, 1953, 1965, 1977, 1989, 2001, 2013

Power and authority await the Snake Animal Sign in 2021. With great power comes great responsibility, however. In order to make the best out of your stars this year, say yes to any new roles that come your way. As fortune favours the bold, be more daring this year and take proactive steps to take on new responsibilities.

6. Horse 1942, 1954, 1966, 1978, 1990, 2002, 2014

After a rough 2020, things are looking good for Horses this year. With the help of auspicious stars in your corner, your charisma and likability factor is through the roof! Take this opportunity to form new connections, leave lasting impressions and expand your network. For the single Horses out there, there’s a good chance you might find that someone special too.

7. Goat 1943, 1955, 1967, 1979, 1991, 2003, 2015

The name of the game for Goats in 2021 is “Change”. It will be an eventful year for you, with full of excitement and surprises. Being out of your comfort zone can be scary, sometimes even painful. But, that is only if you stubbornly cling to the status quo. The best way to handle it is to embrace change, initiate it yourself and do it on your own terms.

8. Monkey 1944, 1956, 1968, 1980, 1992, 2004, 2016

Arguably, the best Animal Sign to have in 2021 is the Monkey. Having the most positive stars, opportunities are ripe for the picking this year. Amongst other things, Monkeys will have problem-solving abilities. Being able to provide solutions can help you in the pursuit of wealth, happiness and meaning.

9. Rooster 1945, 1957, 1969, 1981, 1993, 2005, 2017

It’s going to be an interesting year for the Roosters in 2021. There will be opportunities for you to take on big projects that can bring you a sizable amount of wealth provided you’re up to the task. Even if you might meet some failures along the way, there’s a lot more wins for you to celebrate this year.

10. Dog 1946, 1958, 1970, 1982, 1994, 2006, 2018

With the help of the prosperous stars, the Dog Animal Sign is the happiest in 2021. Life is much more enjoyable when you’re positive and the pursuit of happiness for you is much smoother this year. Of course, you must have something to be happy about in the first place. Practice gratitude and don’t forget to celebrate every accomplishment along the way.

11. Boar 1947, 1959, 1971, 1983, 1995, 2007, 2019

2021 is looking to be a busy and hectic year for the Boars. But, just because your schedule is full doesn’t guarantee you’ll be getting anything done. In fact, it might even undermine you if you’re spread too thin across many things. Learn to prioritise on what’s truly important. Always remember not to bite off more than you can chew.

12. Rat 1936, 1948, 1960, 1972, 1984, 1996, 2008, 2020

Connections, collaborations and new partnerships are some of the things the Rats can expect in 2021. It’s the year to be rubbing shoulders with giants and capitalising on their resources and status. Besides that, 2021 also boosts your learning capacity so you can also learn from others this year and gain valuable new skills.

